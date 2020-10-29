Adoption Scenario of Broadband Power Line Communication Chipset Market to Remain Positive Through 2018 – 2028

Broadband Power Line Communication Chipset Market: Introduction

As there is a low adoption of broadband in the developing regions and particularly in the rural areas there is ample of opportunity for the broadband power line communication chipset which provide broadband over power lines at cheaper prices. Broadband power line communication chipset helps in transmitting high speed packets (internet) through electrical paths at high rates.

Broadband Power Line Communication Chipset Market: Drivers and Challenges

Among the many drivers of the broadband power line communication chipset market, one of the major factors has been the adoption of smartphones and broadband. This has led people to adopt to the new services like smart homes faster which in turn increases the market for broadband power line communication chipset. As there is low adoption of broadband in developing region, the factors like low maintenance cost and lesser installation time serves as a good prospect to fulfill the increasing demand in these developing regions for the broadband power line communication chipsets.

However, because of enormous variations in the physical characteristics of the electricity network and virtual absence of international standards make the provisioning of service far from being standard and a repeatable process. This would lead to the slow growth of the market for the broadband power line communication chipsets.

Broadband Power Line Communication Chipset Market: Segmentation

The broadband power line communication chipset market can be segmented into technology, application, modulation, voltage, end-user industry, integration and region.

On the basis of technology, the broadband power line communication chipset market can be segmented into:

DCSK

OFDM

FSK

Others

On the basis of application, the broadband power line communication chipset market can be segmented into:

Smart Grids

Security & Surveillance

Long Haul

Networking

Lighting

Machine to Machine

Others

On the basis of modulation, the broadband power line communication chipset market can be segmented into:

Single

Multiple

Spread Spectrum

On the basis of voltage, the broadband power line communication chipset market can be segmented into:

High (Greater than 110V)

Medium (24V to 110V)

Low (Less than 24V)

On the basis of end user sector, the broadband power line communication chipset market can be segmented into:

Networking

Automation

Healthcare

Transportation

Others

On the basis of integration, the broadband power line communication chipset market can be segmented into:

Single Chip

Multi Chip

Broadband Power Line Communication Chipset Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of the broadband power line communication chipset market are: Maxim Integrated, Broadcom Ltd., ST Microelectronics, Qualcomm Inc. (Atheros), Semtech Corp., Megachips Corp., Yitran Technologies Ltd., Vango Technologies, Inc., Marvell Technology Group and Intel Inc. (Lantiq), among others.

Broadband Power Line Communication Chipset Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the broadband power line communication chipset market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA & other APAC, Japan and Middle East & Africa. Among the various regions, the North America broadband power line communication chipset market is estimated to be a prominent market in terms of value, and the U.S. broadband power line communication chipset markets are expected to be the most attractive market. Moreover, the broadband power line communication chipset market in Europe and North America is expected to register significant growth due to the presence of tier-1 manufacturers in countries like Germany and due to the government initiatives taken by some of the countries in the regions for the broadband power line communication chipsets particularly referring to the smart home initiatives. The broadband power line communication chipset market in Europe and North America is expected to be followed by the China and Japan broadband power line communication chipset markets. Furthermore, as most of the broadband power line communication chipset manufacturers operate from North America and Europe, the broadband power line communication chipset market is expected to gain traction in these regions throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to market for smart home systems in Europe which is evolving and just behind North America in terms of market value and market growth. Also, the low installation costs with the wide area coverage of transmission line is expected to deepen the broadband power line communication chipset market. The broadband power line communication chipset market in North America and Europe is expected to account for more than 45% of the overall broadband power line communication chipset market.

The Broadband power line communication chipset market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Broadband power line communication chipset Market Segments

Broadband power line communication chipset Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Broadband power line communication chipset Market Size & Forecast 2018 To 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Broadband power line communication chipset Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Broadband power line communication chipset Market Value Chain

Broadband power line communication chipset Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Broadband power line communication chipset Market includes:

North America Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Market Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and other APAC Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA and other APAC

Japan

China

Middle East and Africa Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The Broadband power line communication chipset market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Broadband power line communication chipset Market Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

