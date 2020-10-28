Global Air Filter Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Air Filter market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Air Filter market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Air filter is a device which removes solid airborne particles that are generally harmful to human health if inhaled in the lungs. Particles include things such as dust, powder, pollen, mold, fibers, germs etc. It uses a physical and or chemical process with fibrous pleated paper, foam, cotton, ionizers, activated charcoal, absorbents, chemicals, catalysts etc., and cleans the air to the designed breathable level and odor free for the intended user. Air filters are used in applications where air quality is important, notably in building ventilation systems, transportation, public areas and industries.

There are four automotive filters respectively are cabin air filters, intake (engine) air filters, fuel filters (diesel engines) and oil filter. Without oil, gas, air, and other filters, vehicle would be susceptible to contaminants that could cause wear and damage to parts inside engine.

In this report, the data is based on the car ownership to describe the automotive Filter industry, namely a car needs 5 filters.

Automotive filter market kept growing in recent years. As automotive market develop in a rapid period, automotive filter market will keep in rapid development. There are many manufacturers in the market and most of them have less production capacity. And the current demand for automotive filter product is growing.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Air Filter Market

In 2019, the global Air Filter market size was US$ 34930 million and it is expected to reach US$ 52410 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.9% during 2021-2026.

Global Air Filter Scope and Market Size

Air Filter market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Air Filter market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Air Filter market is segmented into

Cabin Air Filters

Intake (Engine) Air Filters

Fuel Filters (Diesel Engines)

Oil Filters

Segment by Application, the Air Filter market is segmented into

Food Industry

Chemical Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Electronics Industry

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Air Filter Market Share Analysis

Air Filter market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Air Filter product introduction, recent developments, Air Filter sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Mann-Hummel

Mahle

Affinia Group

DENSO

Fram

Sogefi

Cummins

Freudenberg

UFI Group

Donaldson

Clarcor

BOSCH

ACDelco

APEC KOREA

Bengbu Jinwei

YBM

Zhejiang universe filter

Yonghua Group

Okyia Auto

Guangzhou Yifeng

TORA Group

Bengbu Phoenix

DongGuan Shenglian

Kenlee

Foshan Dong Fan

