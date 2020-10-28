Global Electronic Air Suspension System (EAS) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Electronic Air Suspension System (EAS) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Electronic Air Suspension System (EAS) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Electronic air suspension system (EAS) is a kind of air suspension system which is controlled by an electrical system. Electronic air suspension system uses suspension dampers equipped with external inflatable air bags to control the height of the corners of the vehicle. The dampers may be either passive or controlled, and may be either struts or shock absorbers. A motor-driven air compressor provides high-pressure air to inflate the air bags, which act to elevate the height of that particular corner. When the air is let out in a controlled deflation, the vehicle returns to the desired trim height. Sensors are used to measure and compare the actual height of the vehicle to the desired height. The sensors send signals to an Electronic Control Unit (ECU), which automatically controls the activity of the air compressor and the inflation/deflation of the air bags.

The products in this report mainly cover electronic air suspension system in OE market and aftermarket.

Electronic air suspension system (EAS) market kept growing in recent years. As automotive market develop in a rapid period, electronic air suspension system (EAS) market will keep in rapid development.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electronic Air Suspension System (EAS) Market

In 2019, the global Electronic Air Suspension System (EAS) market size was US$ 12420 million and it is expected to reach US$ 19610 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.7% during 2021-2026.

Global Electronic Air Suspension System (EAS) Scope and Market Size

Electronic Air Suspension System (EAS) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electronic Air Suspension System (EAS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Electronic Air Suspension System (EAS) market is segmented into

OEM

Aftermarket

Segment by Application, the Electronic Air Suspension System (EAS) market is segmented into

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Motorcycle

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Electronic Air Suspension System (EAS) Market Share Analysis

Electronic Air Suspension System (EAS) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Electronic Air Suspension System (EAS) product introduction, recent developments, Electronic Air Suspension System (EAS) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Continental

Hitachi

Dunlop

ThyssenKrupp

Wabco

ACCUAIR

Air Lift

Continental(China)

Hitachi(China)

Wabco(China)

BWI Group

Komman

