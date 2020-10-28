Global High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

High-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) is a technique in analytic chemistry used to separate the components in a mixture, to identify each component, and to quantify each component. It relies on pumps to pass a pressurized liquid solvent containing the sample mixture through a column filled with a solid adsorbent material. Each component in the sample interacts slightly differently with the adsorbent material, causing different flow rates for the different components and leading to the separation of the components as they flow out the column.

High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) is the largest product segment in the analytical instruments industry. The versatile and popular technology helps identify and analyze constituent components of various chemicals and materials and therefore is used to analyze substances in a wide variety of industries for R&D purposes, quality control, and process engineering applications. Currently pharmaceutical whose market share is over 55%, and life science industries accounting for more 17% are the biggest application areas for HPLC testing.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market

In 2019, the global High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) market size was US$ 3093.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3892.5 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026.

Global High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Scope and Market Size

High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) market is segmented into

UVS

FD

RID

ED

CD

Segment by Application, the High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) market is segmented into

Pharmacy

Biotechnology

CROs

Academia

Chemicals

Other Industries

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market Share Analysis

High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) product introduction, recent developments, High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Agilent

Waters

Shimadzu

Thermo Fisher

PerkinElmer

Hitachi

Jasco

Knauer

Bekman

YoungLin

GBC

Gilson

