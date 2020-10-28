Global Industrial Gas Generator Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Industrial Gas Generator market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Industrial Gas Generator market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
In this report, the generator discussed mainly stands for gas generator set for industrial applications, which includes three parts: gas engine, generator and control cabinet. It is a new type of green environmentally-friendly power instead of fuel oil and coal units. Gas Engine is an internal combustion engine which runs on a gas fuel, such as coal gas, producer gas, biogas, landfill gas or natural gas. Generators are devices that convert mechanical energy into electric energy.
The need for an uninterrupted power supply during power outage caused by natural calamities or faults in electric networks has boosted the adoption of gas generators in the industrial sector.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Industrial Gas Generator Market
In 2019, the global Industrial Gas Generator market size was US$ 2041.8 million and it is expected to reach US$ 4007.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 10.0% during 2021-2026.
Global Industrial Gas Generator Scope and Market Size
Industrial Gas Generator market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Gas Generator market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Industrial Gas Generator market is segmented into
20 KW to 100 KW
101 KW to 500 KW
501 KW to 1 MW
1 MW to 2 MW
2 MW to 5 MW
Segment by Application, the Industrial Gas Generator market is segmented into
Chemical Industry
Breeding Industry
Petroleum and Gas Industry
Mining Industry
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Industrial Gas Generator Market Share Analysis
Industrial Gas Generator market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Industrial Gas Generator product introduction, recent developments, Industrial Gas Generator sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
ArcelorMittal
Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corporation
Hebei Steel Group
Baosteel Group
POSCO
Shagang Group
Ansteel Group
Wuhan Steel Group
JFE Steel Corporation
Shougang Group
Tata Steel Group
Shandong Steel Group
Nucor Corporation
HYUNDAI Steel Company
United States Steel Corporation
Gerdau S.A.
Maanshan Steel
Tianjin Bohai Steel
ThyssenKrupp AG
