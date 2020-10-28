Global Industrial Gas Generator Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Industrial Gas Generator market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Industrial Gas Generator market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

In this report, the generator discussed mainly stands for gas generator set for industrial applications, which includes three parts: gas engine, generator and control cabinet. It is a new type of green environmentally-friendly power instead of fuel oil and coal units. Gas Engine is an internal combustion engine which runs on a gas fuel, such as coal gas, producer gas, biogas, landfill gas or natural gas. Generators are devices that convert mechanical energy into electric energy.

The need for an uninterrupted power supply during power outage caused by natural calamities or faults in electric networks has boosted the adoption of gas generators in the industrial sector.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Industrial Gas Generator Market

In 2019, the global Industrial Gas Generator market size was US$ 2041.8 million and it is expected to reach US$ 4007.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 10.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Industrial Gas Generator Scope and Market Size

Industrial Gas Generator market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Gas Generator market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Industrial Gas Generator market is segmented into

20 KW to 100 KW

101 KW to 500 KW

501 KW to 1 MW

1 MW to 2 MW

2 MW to 5 MW

Segment by Application, the Industrial Gas Generator market is segmented into

Chemical Industry

Breeding Industry

Petroleum and Gas Industry

Mining Industry

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Industrial Gas Generator Market Share Analysis

Industrial Gas Generator market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Industrial Gas Generator product introduction, recent developments, Industrial Gas Generator sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

ArcelorMittal

Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corporation

Hebei Steel Group

Baosteel Group

POSCO

Shagang Group

Ansteel Group

Wuhan Steel Group

JFE Steel Corporation

Shougang Group

Tata Steel Group

Shandong Steel Group

Nucor Corporation

HYUNDAI Steel Company

United States Steel Corporation

Gerdau S.A.

Maanshan Steel

Tianjin Bohai Steel

ThyssenKrupp AG

