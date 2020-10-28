Global DLP Projector Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global DLP Projector market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global DLP Projector market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

DLP Projector is a projector that use DLP technology. DLP ((Digital Light Processing) technology is a data projection technology from TI that produces clear, readable images on screens in lit rooms.

The revenue share of BenQ is about 23.96% in 2015, which is the No.1 of the global DLP Projector industry. The other competitors include Optoma and Acer etc. The competition status wouldn’t be change in the short term.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global DLP Projector Market

In 2019, the global DLP Projector market size was US$ 2903.8 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2883.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of -0.1% during 2021-2026.

Global DLP Projector Scope and Market Size

DLP Projector market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global DLP Projector market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the DLP Projector market is segmented into

Ultra-short Throw Projector

Short Throw Projector

Standard Throw Projector

Segment by Application, the DLP Projector market is segmented into

Business

Education

Home

Cinema

Large Venue

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and DLP Projector Market Share Analysis

DLP Projector market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, DLP Projector product introduction, recent developments, DLP Projector sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

BenQ

Acer

Optoma

NEC

Sharp

Vivitek

Panasonic

Christie

BARCO

Digital Projection

Costar

Viewsonic

ACTO

