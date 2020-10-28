Global Residential Portable Generator Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Residential Portable Generator market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Residential Portable Generator market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Residential Portable Generators are the most common kind of backup power solution. Versatile and easily moved, a portable generator can be used in multiple locations for several purposes. In an emergency, Residential Portable Generator can provide critical backup power. Just add fuel, start the engine, and run extension cords to your most essential items. During a power outage, Residential Portable Generator make sure the most important items—lights, refrigerators and freezers, sump pumps, even space heaters and window air conditioners—are up and running, minimizing any disruption to ones’ lifestyle.
In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Residential Portable Generator in the regions of US and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Residential Portable Generator. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of residential fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Residential Portable Generator will drive growth in China markets.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Residential Portable Generator Market
In 2019, the global Residential Portable Generator market size was US$ 1336 million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.
Global Residential Portable Generator Scope and Market Size
Residential Portable Generator market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Residential Portable Generator market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Residential Portable Generator market is segmented into
Diesel Type
Gasoline Type
Gas Type
Segment by Application, the Residential Portable Generator market is segmented into
Less than 4 KW
4-8 KW
More than 8 KW
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Residential Portable Generator Market Share Analysis
Residential Portable Generator market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Residential Portable Generator product introduction, recent developments, Residential Portable Generator sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Honda Power
Generac
Briggs & Stratton
Yamaha
KOHLER
United Power Technology
Champion
TTI
Eaton
Wacker Neuson
Honeywell
Hyundai Power
Sawafuji
Scott’s
Pramac
HGI
Mi-T-M
