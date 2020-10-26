Digital Platforms Market to Witness Rise in Revenues During the Period 2017 – 2025

The digital platform market is one of the fastest growing market. Digital platform helps businesses to enhance user experience in order to attract new customers. The evolution of advanced technologies such as IoT, artificial intelligence, cloud, and analytics are playing a crucial role in driving the growth of digital platform market. Most of the enterprises are adopting digital platform for smart consumptions of digital assets in order to maximize operational excellence, implement intelligent processes, monetize internal resources, and enhance the customer experience, due to this, the digital platforms market is growing at a rapid pace. Also, digital platforms provide services which enables the IT and ecommerce organizations to quickly resolve issues and problem in order to provide higher level of business user satisfaction at reduced cost.
Various benefits of digital platforms are compelling various enterprises to adopt digital platform and ultimately due to this, the digital platform market is growing at a rapid pace.
Digital Platforms Market: Drivers and Challenges
Drivers
The rising demand for cost effective & flexible solution for better consumer satisfaction is one of the major factor which is driving the growth of digital platforms market. Also, the rising smartphone and tablet market is enthralling many organization to adopt digital platform in order to identify immediate needs in digital customer experience.
Apart from this, the emergence of digital commerce and increased technological investments such as cloud computing is supporting the rapid adoption of digital platforms in various enterprises.
Challenges
The high investment cost is one of the major factor which may hinder the growth of digital platform market in near future. Moreover, the interoperability and compatibility issues are some of the factors which may limit the adoption of digital platforms.
Digital Platforms Market: Segmentation
Segmentation of Digital Platforms Market on the basis of Component
- Software
- Services
Segmentation of Digital Platforms Market on the basis of Deployment:
- On-premise
- Saas (Software as a Service)
Segmentation of Digital Platforms Market on the basis of vertical:
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
- Government and Public Sector
- Healthcare and life sciences
- Manufacturing
- Retail and consumer packaged goods
- Energy and Utilities
- Others
Digital Platforms Market: Competition Landscape
The Prominent players in Digital platforms market are IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, NetSuite Inc., Adobe systems incorporated, Accenture, Magento, Inc., Cloudcraze software LLC, SAP SE, and Apttus Corporation.
Digital Platforms Market: Regional Overview
On geographic basis, North America is anticipated to capture the largest market share in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing adoption of cloud based digital platform by various enterprises in the region. APAC is expected to exhibit high growth rates in terms of revenue in digital platform market due to rapid digitalization and rise in technologies and organization which offers better customer experience. Europe and Latin America also offers potential growth opportunities in digital platform market due to the increasing demand for digital platforms in various enterprises in order to improve customer engagement.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Global Digital Platforms Market Segments
- Global Digital Platforms Market Dynamics
- Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016
- Global Digital Platforms Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027
- Supply & Demand Value Chain for Digital Platforms Market
- Global Digital Platforms Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved in Digital Platforms Market
- Digital Platforms Market Solutions Technology
- Value Chain of Digital Platforms Market
- Global Digital Platforms Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional analysis for Global Digital Platforms Market includes
- North America Digital Platforms Market
- US
- Canada
- Latin America Digital Platforms Market
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe Digital Platforms Market
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Nordic
- Benelux
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe Digital Platforms Market
- Poland
- Russia
- Asia Pacific Digital Platforms Market
- Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ)
- China
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Japan Digital Platforms Market
- Middle East and Africa Digital Platforms Market
- GCC Countries
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
