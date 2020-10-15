Demand for Data Centre Outsourcing Market from Key End-use Sectors to Surge in the Near Future

The Data centre outsourcing market has witnessed significant traction in the last few years. Data centre outsourcing helps in building and managing in-house data centre facilities. In the last couple of years, growing demand for data centre outsourcing services for reducing the cost associated with IT operations is driving the demand in the data centre outsourcing market. In addition, the level of investment required to deploy and maintain a modern and energy-efficient data centre infrastructure is substantial and due to this factor, the demand for data centre outsourcing is growing swiftly. Also, the rapid increase in data traffic is further driving the demand for data storage and is resulting in continuous expansion of the global data centre outsourcing market. Furthermore, the rapid growth being witnessed in banking business, e-commerce business and cloud-based services is another factor fuelling the growth of the data centre outsourcing market.

Data centre outsourcing is the process in which an enterprise outsources its IT infrastructure and management to third-party vendors that have expertise in deploying and maintaining data centre outsourcing facilities. Data centre outsourcing includes the management of client premises and colocation, hosting, IUS (Infrastructure Utility Services) and managed cloud service components. Growth in the number of hyper-scale data centres for analytic applications, such as big data analytics, is the major driver for the data centre outsourcing market. Data centre outsourcing services enable enterprises to focus better on core business activities and thus, the demand for data centre outsourcing services and solutions is expected to increase swiftly during the forecast period.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/24829

Global Data Centre Outsourcing Market: Drivers and Challenges

Drivers

Growing shift towards infrastructure utility services or IaaS (infrastructure as a service) is the primary factor expected to propel the growth of the data centre outsourcing market. Furthermore, widespread acceptance of using shared infrastructure to reduce cost and boost productivity are the other important drivers for the data centre outsourcing market. Also, growing industrialized infrastructure in emerging economies is driving the demand for data centre outsourcing services and solutions. Moreover, growing popularity of virtual storage and shared computing are further fuelling the demand in the data centre outsourcing market.

High spending of various countries on business technology and information technology is driving the growth of the data centre outsourcing market. Moreover, increasing demand for micro servers or density-optimized servers for edge-computing is boosting the overall growth of the data centre outsourcing market. Similarly, growing need for end-to-end management of data centres services is also creating potential growth opportunities for data centre outsourcing market.

Challenges

Complexity of data centre infrastructure is the primary factor hampering the growth of data centre outsourcing market. Also, limited operating expertise is one of major factors expected to hinder the growth of the data centre outsourcing market during the forecast period.

For critical insights on the keyword market, request for methodology here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/24829

Global Data Centre Outsourcing Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the Data Centre Outsourcing Market On the Basis of Service Type:

Data Centre Application Outsourcing

Enterprise Application Outsourcing

Network Application Outsourcing

Others

Segmentation of the Data Centre Outsourcing Market on the Basis of Vertical:

IT & Telecommunication

BFSI

Government

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Others

Global Data Centre Outsourcing Market: Competition Landscape

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global data centre outsourcing market are Hewlett Packard Enterprises, Dell, IBM Corporation, HCL, Accenture, Atos, Capgemini, Cognizant, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Unisys, Wipro, Oracle Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd. and T-systems.

Global Data Centre Outsourcing Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, North America is expected to capture large market share, in terms of revenue, in the data centre outsourcing market owing to the rise in the adoption of micro data centres in the U.S. and the presence of various data centre outsourcing service providers in the region. Europe and APAC are expected to grow at high CAGR, in terms of revenue, in the global data centre outsourcing market due to the rapid increase in the number of IT and telecom companies and data centres in the region. The data centre outsourcing market in MEA is also expected to witness high growth rates due to the rising trend of advanced technologies, such as cloud computing & big data analytics. The data centre outsourcing market in Latin America is also expected to grow significantly due to the increasing adoption of IoT across various countries of the region.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Market Segments

Global Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013–2017

Global Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for the Market

Global Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Market Solutions Technology

Value Chain of the Market

Global Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional Analysis for the Global Data Centre Outsourcing Market includes:

North America Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Market Poland Russia

SEA & Others of APAC Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA & Others of APAC

Japan Market

China Market

Middle East and Africa Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

For comprehensive insights on keyword adoption, ask an analyst [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/ask-an-expert/24829 For Related Reports @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/category/ict.asp

About us:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Our client success stories feature a range of clients from Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing startups. PMR’s collaborative environment is committed to building industry-specific solutions by transforming data from multiple streams into a strategic asset.

Contact us:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

United States

Ph.no. +1-646-568-7751

E-mail id- [email protected]

Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com