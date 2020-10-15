Optical Brighteners Market Scenario, Market Size, Outlook, Trend and Forecast, 2020 – 2025

Global Optical Brighteners Market is estimated to reach $2,522 Million by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2017 to 2025. Optical brighteners are artificial chemicals that absorb light in the violet and ultraviolet region of the electro-magnetic spectrum, and reemit light in the blue zone by fluorescence. Optical brighteners hold properties such as brightness and whiteness, washing fastness, light fastness, chemical stability, heat resistance, low volatility, metamerism, and high solubility in organic solvents. They are also referred as optical brightening agents, fluorescent brightening agents or fluorescent whitening agents. Optical brighteners are primarily used to lighten colors or remove staining and are thus, used as paper brighteners, detergent whiteners, along with fiber whitening, textile whitening, and brightening or color correcting additives in cosmetics.

The global optical brighteners market is mainly driven by factors such as surging demand for bio-based surfactants, and increasing product demand due to its exceptional features including chemical stability, heat resistance, low volatility, and light fastness. However, the market consists of certain constraints such as toxic nature, sustainability issues of this agents, and stringent government regulations imposed on the use of chemical agents in consumer products. Moreover, heavy investment by government in promotional campaigns to develop the paper & textile industry is likely to generate lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years.

The global optical brighteners market is bifurcated into chemicals, application, and geography. By chemicals, the segmentation are stilbene, coumarin, diphenyl pyrazoline, dicarboxylic acid, cinnamic acid, and other chemicals. Furthermore, the application segment is sub-segmented into textile, detergents, paper, cosmetics, plastics, ceramics, and other applications.

Based on geography, optical brighteners market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., and Rest of North America whereas Europe consists of UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players operating in the market includes Huntsman Corporation, Clariant AG, BASF SE, Keystone Aniline Corporation, 3 V Incorporation, RPM International Corp., Brilliant Colors Inc., Archroma, The Fong Min International Company Limited, and Aron Universal, among others.

