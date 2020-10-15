Neo and Challenger Bank Market 2021 By Industry Growth, Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Analysis Research Report 2030 | Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Global Neo and Challenger Banks Market is estimated to reach $356 Million by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 45.8% from 2017 to 2025. Neo and challenger banks are on the verge to revolutionize the banking sector. Challenger bank is a modernized form of traditional bank, which functions without physical branches. Neo banks provide technology-enabled financial services through web and mobile interface. It is an emerging trend in the U.S. and Asian countries like China. Also, these banks have gained momentum in the European region. The arrival of new players in the market has led to an intense competition among existing digital banks and traditional banks.

Enhanced customer convenience offered by the banks, cost-efficiency and fast-servicing, heathier interest rates, and growing smart phone devices penetration are the major key drivers to boost the neo and challenger bank market. In addition, proactive banking regulations to grant licenses and approvals have also fueled the growth of the market. However, security and privacy of the financial data may restrict the market from growing. Moreover, growing investment in Neobanking is likely to gain significant impetus during the forecast timeframe.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >>https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10325382

The global neo and challenger bank is segmented into bank type, and country. The neo banks, and challenger banks are considered in the bank type segment. While, the U.S, Germany, UK, Australia, and China are classified under the country segment.

Prominent players operating in the market include Movencorp, Inc., Atom Bank Plc, Simple Finance Technology Corporation, Pockit Limited, Fidor Bank AG, Number26 GmbH, Monzo Bank Limited, MyBank (Alibaba Group), WeBank, and UBank Limited among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of the Global Neo and Challenger Bank Market with respect to major segments such as bank type, and country

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016 – 2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025

<<<<Trending Reports>>>>

Point of Care Diagnostics Market

Physiotherapy Equipment Market

Pharmaceuticals Contracts Manufacturing Market

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market

Peripheral Vascular Devices Market

Pen Needles Market

Pediatric Clinical Trials Market

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of the Global Neo and Challenger Bank Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Neo and Challenger Bank Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of the Global Neo and Challenger Bank Market

Bank Type Segments

Neo Bank

Challenger Bank

Country Segments

Request For Full Report>>https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10325382

U.S

Germany

UK

Australia

China

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609