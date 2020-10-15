Explosive Ordnance Disposal Equipment Market 2021 By Industry Growth, Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Analysis Research Report 2030 | Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Market is estimated to reach $8.8 Billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2016 to 2024. Explosive ordnance disposal is the detection, access, identification, on-site evaluation, render safe, recovery, and final disposal of unexploded ordnance. Explosive ordnance disposal equipment is used to detect and dispose explosives such as bombs and other explosive devices. They require specialized tools that are intended with safety and functionality in mind. Various EOD equipment such as X-ray detectors, explosive detectors, bomb containment chamber, and others uses innovative technology to provide enhanced nation security.
Rising geopolitical tensions in many regions, increased terrorist attacks, and rise in military expenditure are the primary factors to drive the growth of global explosive ordnance disposal equipment market. Though, high cost of these equipment is the major hindrance for the growth of the market. Moreover, new technological advancement and increasing adoption of robots in order to ensure minimal casualties is expected to generate numerous growth opportunities for the market in the given forecast timeframe.
Click Here to Download Sample Report >>https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10325383
Equipment type, application and geography are the major segments considered in the global explosive ordnance disposal equipment market. Equipment type segment comprises explosive detectors, projected water disruptors, EOD robots, EOD suits and blankets, bomb containment chamber, portable X-ray systems, search mirrors and other equipment types. By application, the segment is further segmented into defense and law enforcement.
Based on geography, the global explosive ordnance disposal equipment market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and (RoW). The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers UK, France, Germany, Russia, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.
The key players profiled in the global explosive ordnance disposal equipment market include United Shield International Ltd., Northrop Grumman Corporation, API Technologies Corp., Safariland, LLC., Reamda Ltd., Du Pont (E.I.) De Nemours, NABCO Inc., Scanna Msc Ltd., iRobot Corporation, and Cobham plc, among others.
The key takeaways from the report
The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Explosive Ordnance (EOD) Disposal Equipment Market with respect to major segments such as equipment type, application, and geography
The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024
Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities of the global Explosive Ordnance Disposal Equipment Market
An exhaustive regional analysis of the Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Market from 2015 to 2024 has been included in the report
Profile of the key players in the Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Market, will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies
Request For Full Report>>https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10325383
Scope of the Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Market
Equipment Type Segments
Portable X-Ray Systems
Bomb Containment Chamber
Projected Water Disruptors
Explosive Detectors
EOD Suits and Blankets
EOD Robots
Search Mirrors
Other Equipment Types
Application Segments
<<<<Trending Reports>>>>
Powered Surgical Instruments Market
Powered Exoskeleton Market
Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Market
Portable X-Ray Devices Market
Portable Medical Electronic Products Market
Population Health Management Market
Defense
Law Enforcement
Geographical Segments
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
About Kenneth Research:
Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.
Contact Us
Kenneth Research
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 313 462 0609