Laparoscopy Devices Market Share, Demand, Trends and Analysis Research Report 2030 | Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

As per the latest report published by Variant Market Research, Global Laparoscopy Devices Market is expected to reach $17.7 Billion by 2024 from $9.8 Billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2016 to 2024. Laparoscopy is a minimally invasive technique used to inspect organs inside the abdomen or pelvic hollows by injecting a laparoscope within a small opening in the abdomen. A laparoscope includes a long, thin tube with elevated intensity light, and high resolution camera attached in the front. The camera broadcasts images to the monitor as it travels through the stomach. Laparoscopy is used for the diagnosis & treatment of ectopic pregnancy, endometriosis, pelvic inflammatory disease (PID), fibroids, and cysts.

Escalates investments in the laparoscopic instruments, rising prevalence of colorectal cancer, technological enhancements in the field of laparoscopy are the major factors boosting the growth of the global laparoscopy devices market. Besides, lack of trained professionals for operating laparoscopy procedures is the major drawback of the market limiting the growth globally. Moreover, improvements in equipment capabilities in laparoscopic instruments are expected to create new avenues for the market in the forthcoming future.

The laparoscopy devices market is categorized into product, application, end-user, and geography. Product segmentations include direct energy devices, insufflation devices, laparoscopes, female sterilization devices, hand held instruments, access devices, laparoscopic adjustable gastric band (LAGB), suction/irrigation devices, and internal closure devices. On the basis of application the categorization includes gynecological surgery, urological surgery, general surgery, colorectal surgery, bariatric surgery, and other applications. End-user segment is further classified into clinics, hospitals, and other end-users.

Based on geographical analysis, the laparoscopy devices market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consists of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Key players operating the global market include B. Braun Aesculap, Karl Storz GmbH & Co.KG, Medtronic plc, Olympus Corporation, Richard Wolf GMBH, Ethicon, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Cook Medical Incorporated, Smith & Nephew PLC, and ConMed Corporation among others.

Scope of the Global Laparoscopy market

Product Segments

Female Sterilization Devices

Laparoscopes

Insufflation Devices

Suction/Irrigation Devices

Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Band (LAGB)

Hand Held Instruments

Access Devices

Direct Energy Devices

Internal Closure Devices

Application Segments

General Surgery

Bariatric Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

Urological Surgery

Colorectal Surgery

Other Applications

End-User Segments

Hospitals

Clinics

Other End users

Geographical Segments:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Russia

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

