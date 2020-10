Demand for Medical Fiber Optics Market from Major End-use Sectors to Increase in the Near Future

Persistence Market Research has recently published a market research report titled “Medical Fiber Optics Market – Global Industry Analysis 2014 – 2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018 – 2028.” Technological advancements pertaining to the electronics and healthcare industries is driving the medical fiber optics market. The adoption of advanced and innovative technologies pertaining to medical surgeries and operations through medical fiber optics technology are expected to register new growth opportunities for the medical fiber optics market during the forecast period.

Moreover, the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases, especially peptic ulcers, is expected to increase the demand for diagnostic equipment. This, in turn, is expected to increase demand for medical fiber optics for diagnostic applications. Prominent players in the medical fiber optics market are forming strategic partnerships for the development of new technologies and products. This has also aided them in increasing their footprint in the global medical fiber optics market

Increasing awareness about health and the increasing availability of medical facilities across the world is expected to boost the medical fiber optics market during the forecast period. The healthcare industry is growing at a significant rate. Moreover, the number of hospitals and healthcare centers is increasing significantly. These factors are expected to boost the medicals fiber optics market during the forecast period. On the other hand, growth of fiber optics technologies is supporting the growth of the medical fiber optics market.

The global medical fiber optics market is likely to record a total incremental opportunity of US$ 776.5 Mn during the forecast period of 2018 to 2028. In the global medical fiber optics market report, Persistence Market Research has segmented the global medical fiber optics market by fiber type, application, usage, –end user, and region. The illumination subsegment of the application segment in the medical fiber optics market is expected to have significance in various medical surgeries, procedures, and operations performed with the help of medical fiber optics technologies. Thus, it is expected to hold a significant market value share of the medical fiber optics market in 2018.

The medical fiber optics markets in North America and Europe are expected to reach maturity during the forecast period due to the early adoption of advanced technologies pertaining to medical fiber optics. Moreover, the presence of a significant number of hospitals, specialty clinics, diagnostic laboratories, and others is propelling the medical fiber optics market in these regions.

The medical fiber optics market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness growth with a significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to rapid growth in the economies of the countries in the region. Moreover, increasing government spending in the healthcare and electronics industry is expected to boost the medical fiber optics market in the region. The companies involved in the business of medical fiber optics are expected to penetrate faster in the medical fiber optics markets in Latin America and Middle East & Africa in the near future due to the increasing number of hospitals in these regions. On the other hand, the increasing adoption of medical fiber optics technologies for the treatment of various diseases is expected to boost the market in the region in terms of market value during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the global medical fiber optics market research report include

Global Players

SCHOTT

LEONI

Newport Corporation

Coherent Inc.

Molex Incorporated

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Fiberoptics Technology Incorporated

Timbercon

Gulf Fiberoptics

. These players are expected to positively influence the growth of the medical fiber optics market during the forecast period by adopting innovative strategies and launching new products. Moreover, with technological advancement pertaining to the healthcare and electronics industry in the underdeveloped countries, some new players are expected to contribute in the growth of the medical fiber optics market in terms of value during the forecast period.

