Thermal Energy Storage Market Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report 2022

Thermal energy storage is a technology that sets thermal energy by heating or cooling a storage medium. This technology is utilized generally in construction and industrial usesto provide cooling capacity. When this thermal energy is stored temporarily at low or high temperatures, it is known as thermal energy storage. A high-quality system has a small volume per unit storage system and an extensive storage period.

Main advantages of setting up thermal energy storage systems involve reductions of power consumption, decreased CO2 emissions, and better efficiency of energy systems for a low carbon and emission free economy.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Market Dynamics

There are various factors that drive the growth of the TES (Thermal Energy Storage) market. One of the major drivers is the growing demand for uninterrupted power supply. The needs of modern consumers have been highly influenced by the contemporary lifestyle.

The growth in industrialization, modern infrastructure, increased use of electronics and automobiles, and high dependency on the machines for day to day routine ultimately leads to a bigger need for power supply and energy. Also, TESassures no harmfuleffect on the environment and is a sustainable source of power.

However, the high initial setup cost restricts the growth of the market. There are other constricting factors such as high barriers for grid interconnection and necessity of technical know-how.

Market Segmentation

By Technology

Sensible Heat

Latent Heat

Thermochemical Heat

The sensible heat technology is extensively used in the thermal energy storage systems due to its features of being easy to install and cost effective.It is estimated to account for about 60% of the market in the forecast period. Sensible heat storage of thermal energy has various industrial and residential applications.Apart from this, the latent heat technology is also growing at a high rate as it is one of the most efficient technologies for energy storage.

By Storage Material

Water

Molten Salt

PCM (Phase Change Material)

Others

Molten salt segment based thermal energy storage is predicted to hold the largest market share during the forecast period as molten salt has low viscosity, low vapor pressure, high boiling points and high volumetric heat capacities.

By Application

Power Generation

District Heating & Cooling

Process Heating & Cooling

District heating & cooling segment is estimated to command the largest market shares among all the applications. Deferring air conditioning loads from peak periods, this technology can utilize storage of hot water, heat production and demand.

By End-User

Residential & Commercial

Utilities

Industrial

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America and Europe have the top TES companies, hencecommanding a dominant market share. In the coming times,with the majority of developments taking place in Germany and Spain, EMEA region is estimated to observe the highest growth. Plenty of seasonal TES systems have already been set up in Germany.

The APAC region is also predicted to enhance the growth of the TES Market, with countries such as India, China, and Japan witnessing maximum growth and showing rising interest in the R&D of TES expansion.

Key Players

Huge advancement in technology in the field of energy storage has created enormous business opportunities for the leading companies in the market, such as:

Baltimore Aircoil Company

Caldwell Energy

Calmac

Chicago Bridge & Iron

