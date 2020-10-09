Smart Agriculture Market 2020-2027 / Trends, Drivers, Challenges, and Competitive Landscape

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Smart Agriculture market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2013 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the Smart Agriculture market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Smart Agriculture market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the Smart Agriculture market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10236345

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product & service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the Smart Agriculture market by segmenting the market based on agriculture type, software, applications, service, solution, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Burgeoning demand for personalized food products coupled with growing health consciousness will spark the market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, a severe need for increasing the crop output, changing value chain & firm configurations, and improvement in the efficiency of supply chain activities will offer massive growth opportunities for the market over the forecast timeline.

Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10236345

Based on the agriculture type, the industry is divided into Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Fish Farming, Smart Greenhouse, and Others. In terms of software, the market is sectored into Web-Based and Cloud-Based. Applications-wise, the industry is divided into Yield Monitoring, HVAC Management, Field Mapping, Irrigation Management, Crop Scouting, Fish Tracking & Fleet Navigation, Weather Tracking & Forecasting, Farm Labor Management, Financial Management, Feeding Management, Breeding Management, Milk Harvesting, Water Quality Management, and Others. On the basis of service, the industry is classified into System Integration & Consulting, Managed Services, Support & Maintenance, Connectivity Services, and Professional Services. Based on the solution, the market is divided into Network Management, Smart Water Management, Agriculture Asset Management, Logistics & Supply Chain Management, Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition, and Others.

Some of the key participants in the business include SST Development Group, Inc., Trimble Inc., TOPCON, The Climate Corporation, GEA Group, Ag Leader Technology, Inc., Deere & Company, AgJunction LLC, AGCO Corporation, Precision Planting LLC, Agribotix LLC, Raven Industries Inc., Auroras s.r.l., BouMatic, DeLaval, SemiosBio Technologies Inc., and Grownetics, Inc.

Trending Reports>>>

3D Camera Market

Optical Brighteners Market

Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market

Spa Services Market

Thin Film Semiconductor Deposition Market

Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market

Water Soluble Polymers Market

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609