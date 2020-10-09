Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market 2020-2027 / overview and scope, Industry Outlook, Size & Forecast

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Geospatial Imagery Analytics market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2013 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the Geospatial Imagery Analytics market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Geospatial Imagery Analytics market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the Geospatial Imagery Analytics market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product & service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the Geospatial Imagery Analytics market by segmenting the market based on the type, application, technology, vertical, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The expansion of the market during the forecast period is owing to the introduction of new technologies like artificial intelligence and big data analytics. Moreover, the onset of the digital cameras, sensor networks, satellite remote sensing, aerial surveys through the use of photographic cameras, LiDar, radar, and global navigation satellite systems will proliferate the growth of the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the market is classified into Image Analytics and Video Analytics. In terms of application, the industry is classified into Weather Monitoring, Population Forecasting & Management, Security & Law Enforcement, Climate Change Modeling, and Crises Management. Based on the technology, the market is segmented into GIS/GNSS/GPS, Office & Field Software, Remote Sensing, and Handheld/Mobile Mapping. Based on the vertical, the industry for Geospatial Imagery Analytics is sectored into Defense & Security, Environmental Monitoring, Government, Energy & Utility, Healthcare, Agriculture, Construction, and Manufacturing & Mining.

Some of the key participants in the business include AAM Pty Ltd., Capture Digitalglobe Inc., Orbital Africa Limited, Rick Engineering Company, Harris Corporation, UrtheCast Corporation, RMSI, Trimble Inc., EOS Data Analytics Inc., Hexagon AB, Environmental Systems Research Institute, Fugro N.V., Google Inc., Marvel Geospatial Solutions Private Limited, Keyw Corporation, Planet Labs, Satellite Imaging Corporation, Geocento, AABSyS IT Pvt. Ltd., Damian & Associates, Inc., and SECON Private Limited.

