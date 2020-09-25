4 Painless Steps To Add Numbers On Your PDF Pages Using PDF Bear’s Tool

If you sent a file to your professor and failed, an unorganized presentation paper may be one of the possible causes. No one wants to see and read a disorganized report. We all want to keep it clean and presentable. One of the best ways to organize your papers is to add numbers on pages. This also keeps track of your reading.

In adding consecutive numbers on your pages, you have to utilize the most effective and trusted method online. Thus, we would like to introduce the versatile service of PDF Bear. With its simple layout and useful features, you will surely recommend it to your classmates, colleagues, and friends.

What Is A PDF Bear?

This website lets you add numbers on pages of your specific PDF files for entirely free. But aside from this tool, they also feature other secured cloud-based tools, including converter, PDF repair, remover, and compress PDF tool.

The website allows users to modify their documents using their online software. It comes with a pro edition, but you are free to use several of their tools. Let’s take a closer look at the PDF Bear pro edition. These pro features might hook your interest.

Unlimited Task Conversions

Yes, you read it right. The PDF Bear pro comes with an unlimited conversion process. From PDF, HTML, JPEG, Word, to PowerPoint, you can convert these files to another format without limitations. You can convert more than hundreds of files using its pro edition.

Unlimited Storage Space

Limited storage space is one of our common problems. However, when you use PDF Bear pro, you will be granted unlimited storage space for whatever purposes you may have. Convert, merge, split files without worrying about the space that the process will consume.

No Advertisements

This is one of the biggest benefits if you opt for its pro version. The site will not bother you with any advertisements during the procedure. Instead, they can assure users a safe and peaceful task with a top-quality result.

Now, if you are wondering how to add numbers on your PDFs using their popular tool, follow these instructions indicated. This featured tool is free to access. You can utilize it anywhere you want, regardless of your platform.

Choose A Document

Whether you are using Mac or Windows, you can use the site for free without complications. By downloading the PDFs from which you want to add numbers, you will no longer follow the complicated steps you have experienced with other online resources. This process will just take seconds.

Let The Site Fully Download The PDF Files

After you selected the files, let the site fully upload them. It will just take a moment to complete with no complicated procedure. You will just have to wait until the task is finished. To protect the confidentiality of your document during the upload, the site will secure an SSL encryption.

Choose Positions

Whatever positions that your heart wants, PDF Bear will help you attain that. Just simply choose your desired positions for the numbering, and the process will immediately start. Either you want it to be placed at the upper right corner or the bottom of the paper, PDF Bear will complete the whole task. One of the most incredible things about the website is its ability to allow users to customize typography.

Click The “Number Pages” Button

For the last step, simply click “Number Pages,” and download your newly modified PDFs to your Dropbox or Google Drive. By saving your updated documents, you can enjoy the high-quality files, perfect for academic and business-related purposes. It will take seconds to save your PDFs fully.

Takeaway

Adding a page number becomes easy, effortless, and convenient with PDF Bear’s service. You just have to follow a few necessary clicks, and everything will be smooth. It can also keep your content away from prying eyes on the internet. This dual-purpose makes the website more popular. Check out the site now, and for sure, it will be your pride.