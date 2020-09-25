5 Hardware And Software Tools Needed For Working At Home And Online Classes

We are living in a world where being at home is the safest way to survive. Amidst a global pandemic that has ravaged the entire planet, a sense of normalcy is what we all need. Working from home and doing online classes, if you are a student, are two things that you can do to keep you sane and moving. So to help you with these things, we’ve collated five tools, both hardware, and software, that you need to make these activities more streamlined:

An online PDF editor and converter

Amongst other things, a PDF editor and converter is one of the tools that you need to have just in case a PDF file needs editing and converting from your end. This applies to both employees working from home and online learners. But do you need third-party, standalone software for this? Not necessarily. It’s great if you have one lying on your computer for backup, but for most PDF edits like repairs, password protection, and encryption, an online, browser-based PDF application like PDF Bear is all you need.

For PDF conversions, you can also rely on browser-based applications. Gone are the days when the only file extensions you can convert are MS Office based files like Word, Excel, and Powerpoint. Today, with the advances in web-based applications, you can do HTML to PDF conversions in a jiffy. Plus, you won’t need to use heavy applications for it!

An online timer tool for the Pomodoro technique

The Pomodoro technique is a time management technique that lets you pull focus on everything you do. One of the most difficult things to master when working at home and doing at-home learning is concentrating when all of the things around you are designed to distract. With an online timer tool that lets you focus on your goals, you can work on it every day without so much effort!

Reliable Internet access

It goes without saying that reliable Internet access is one, if not the most important things to have to make working at home and doing online classes work. Reliable and steady Internet access should be given, not only all-day but in all types of weather. While it is true that there are still places in the world where access to the Internet is limited, most cities and suburbs worldwide are outfitted with great broadband services nowadays.

A trusty, if possible, active noise-canceling headphones

Another hardware that you need to secure is headphones. They’re literal lifesavers not just for concentration, but to set you in the mood for work or studying as well. The default headphones, or earphones for that matter, that was included in your smartphone should be enough, but if you have the budget to buy one with active-noise canceling, then go for that option.

If you have a Mac or iPhone for that matter, the AirPods Pro is the top pick. This is even true with Windows-based machines and Android phones. But if you’re not too keen with the AirPods Pro’s price, Sony popular ANC headphones are a great alternative. Headphones with an ANC feature are expensive, to say the least, so prepare for the expense.

A laptop that keeps up with you

While desktop computers are great to have, a laptop that is as powerful and feature-rich as the former is the better choice. This is because laptops give you more mobility. In turn, you will be more versatile with where you’re going to work and do online classes.

Takeaway

Always remember that the Internet is many things, and you can do almost anything off of it. But don’t overuse it. Only save the resources that you think will help you streamline your work or your classes. The tools listed above should help you create an office life inside your home that’s conducive and pleasant. For online learners, the same should be noted as well.