Research Nester released a report titled “Capnography Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027″ which delivers detailed overview of the global capnography market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by technology, by application, by end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

According to W.H.O., smoking resulted in the deaths of 3.3 million users in 2017, out of which, 1.5 million deaths were due to chronic respiratory diseases, 1.2 million deaths from lung cancer and 600,000 deaths from respiratory infections and tuberculosis. By 2030, the annual death toll with tobacco consumption is estimated to cross 8 million.

Capnography devices are used for monitoring the partial pressure or the concentration of carbon dioxide present in the air inhaled and exhaled by a person. This technique is frequently used during surgical procedures and is done to measure the metabolism of the body during the incidence of any chronic health disorder such as diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases or any respiratory disorders.

The capnography market is anticipated to attain significant market size by expanding at a CAGR of around 18% over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027. This growth can be attributed to the high prevalence of numerous health disorders among people and growing geriatric population around the world. Additionally, the rising advancements in the healthcare and increasing research and development activities in the medical industry are contributing towards the growing demand for these devices.

The market is bifurcated by end users into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers, out of which, the hospital segment is estimated to hold the largest share in the end user segment on the back of increasing demand for hospitals due to rising prevalence of chronic health disorders such as cancer, diabetes and respiratory disorders.

Geographically, the capnography market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region, the market in North America is estimated to hold the leading market share owing to the presence of highly developed healthcare sector and growing prevalence of health related chronic disorders due to the adoption of unhealthy lifestyles among majority of the population in the region. The market in Asia Pacific region is estimated to expand with significant growth rate on the back of rising number of respiratory disorders, mainly in countries such as China and India combined with increasing investments by the government in the healthcare sector in this region.

However, shortage of experienced medical professionals and high cost of these devices as compared to other alternate methods are some of the restraining factors that might limit the growth of the capnography market.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global capnography market which includes company profiling:

Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips, Masimo, Smiths Medical, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Nonin, Nihon Kohden Corporation, CareFusion, Welch Allyn, Becton Dickinson and Company.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global capnography market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

