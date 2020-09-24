Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market: Industry Insights By Growth, Technological Innovations, Trends, Growth opportunities and Demand Forecast, 2027

Recent report published by research nester titled “Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers the detailed overview of the global continuous glucose monitoring market in terms of market segmentation by component, by end-users, by demographics and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The global continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) market can be segmented on the basis of component, end-users, demographics and region. On the basis of components, it is sub-segmented into integrated insulin pumps, transmitters & receivers and sensors. On the basis of end-users, it is sub-segmented into clinics & diagnostic centers, home care, private clinics, hospitals & others.

On the basis of demographics, it is sub-segmented into child population (<=14 Years) & adult population (>14 Years). Sensors are expected to lead the end-users segment during the forecast period. The CGM industries across the globe are majorly concentrating to give non-invasive continuous solutions to diabetic patients for glucose monitoring. This in turn is anticipated to be the major reason behind the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The global continuous glucose monitoring market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of around 15.2% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027. Various technological advancements and increase in investment in the research and development activities are expected to boost the growth of the market. The rise in the geriatric population coupled with high prevalence of diabetes across the globe are some of the major factors that are anticipated to augment the market shares over the forecast period.

By region, the global continuous glucose monitoring market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa. North America is anticipated to have the largest share in the market on account of growing technological advancements, rising geriatric population, rising awareness and increased prevalence of diabetes in that region.

Additionally, increased funding by the government for research and development and growth in the healthcare sector is anticipated to propel the growth of the market over the forecast period. Europe region is expected to hold the second position in terms of market share on the back of rising geriatric and diabetic population along with increase in investment in the healthcare sector.

These are some of the important factors which are anticipated to augment the growth of the Europe market in upcoming years.

Robust Growth of Continuous Glucose Monitoring

Growing diabetic and geriatric population worldwide are the most important factors that are expected to boost the shares of the CGM market. Moreover, various technological advancements and increased focus on research and development in CGM is estimated to support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

However, results of continuous glucose monitoring are sometimes inaccurate which might result in medical health complications. This factor is further expected to limit the growth of the market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global continuous glucose monitoring market which includes company profiling of key companies such as Bayer AG, Abbott Diabetes Care, Inc., Echo Therapeutics, Inc., GlySens Incorporated, Johnson & Johnson, Senseonics Holdings, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Insulet Corporation, Dexcom, Inc., A. Menarini Diagnostics.

The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global continuous glucose monitoring market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

