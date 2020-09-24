Updates On Eubiotics Market With Impact of COVID-19, Top Companies, Emerging Trends, Demand Analysis, Future Opportunity Outlook 2025

Global Eubiotics Market

By Type (Prebiotics, Probiotics, organic acids), By Form (Liquid form, Dry form), By Function (Yield, Immunity, Productivity), By Region (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of World), By Livestock (Poultry, Ruminants, Aquatic animals)

Market Overview:

The Global Eubiotics Market was valued at USD 4.80 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 9.13 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.40% from 2017 to 2025.

Eubiotics improve the immune system of the body. They are natural digestive stimulants that create healthy balance of microflora. These are good for digestive health and are a substitute to antibiotics. Eubiotics have gained attention in human as well as animal feed additives. This market has gained more importance due to the ban on antibiotics in many countries.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 High demand for animal protein.

1.2 High demand for manufactured animal feed.

1.3 More awareness about the feed quality.

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Rise in price of raw materials.

2.2 Major lack of awareness in most countries.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Eubiotics Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Form, Function, Livestock and Region.

1. By Type:

1.1 Prebiotics

1.1.1 Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS)

1.1.2 Mannan-Oligosaccharide (MOS)

1.1.3 Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS)

1.2 Probiotics

1.2.1 Lactobacilli

1.2.1.1 Research on Lactobacilli

1.2.2 Bifidobacteria

1.2.2.1 Research on Bifidobacteria

1.2.3 Streptococcus Thermophilus

1.2.4 Other Bacteria

1.3 Organic Acids

1.3.1 Lactic Acid

1.3.2 Propionic Acid

1.3.3 Formic Acid

1.3.4 Acetic Acid

1.3.5 Fumaric Acid

1.4 Essential Oils

2. By Form:

2.1 Liquid form

2.2 Dry form

3. By Function:

3.1 Yield

3.2 Nutrition & Gut Health

3.3 Immunity

3.4 Productivity

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Rest of World.

5. By Livestock:

5.1 Poultry

5.1.1 Key features

5.1.1.1 Growth and Improved Feed Conversion Rate

5.2 Ruminants

5.3 Aquatic Animals

5.4 Other Livestock

5.5 Swine

5.5.1 Key Features

5.5.1.1 Protection Against Infection

5.5.1.2 Stimulate and Neutralize

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. BASF SE

2. Koninklijke DSM N.V.

3. Novozymes

4. Lesaffre Group

5. Lallemand, Inc.

6. Behn Meyer Group

7. Advanced Bio Nutrition Corp

8. Cargill

9. E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

10. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

