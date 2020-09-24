Cloud Services Market With Industry Share, Growth, SWOT, Key Players and Forecast

According to Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), the total revenues generated by telecom industry in Canada was USD 38.79 billion in 2017.

CRIFAX added a report on ‘Global Cloud Services Market, 2020-2028’ to its database of market research collaterals consisting of overall market scenario with prevalent and future growth prospects, among other growth strategies used by key players to stay ahead of the game. Additionally, recent trends, mergers and acquisitions, region-wise growth analysis along with challenges that are affecting the growth of the market are also stated in the report.

The increasing number of innovations and advancements in technology globally has provided various business opportunities and is predicted to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period (2019-2028). The introduction of 5G accompanied by other technologies such as digital reality comprising of Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR) and Mixed Reality (MR) or the fast growing Cloud Services are setting new trends for the continuously evolving IT & Telecom industry. The total number of cellular IoT connections are anticipated to reach 3.4 billion by 2023. The global Cloud Services Market is estimated to attain noticeable growth over the next 6-7 years, owing to digital transformation taking place across several services such as R&D & Testing, Information Technology (IT), Telecom and Internet. The Information & Communication Technology (ICT) goods exports recorded a growth of 11.51% in 2017 as against 11.20% in 2016. Through 5G connection, about one billion enhanced mobile broadband subscriptions are anticipated to be covered by 2023.

The global Cloud Services market is anticipated to observe noteworthy growth in the forthcoming years, owing to increasing investments by ICT and Telecom industries in research and development activities associated with digital transformation. The United States of America is anticipated to remain as the largest telecom market and Asia Pacific is anticipated to attain highest market share in telecom sector. World Development Indicators (WDI) has placed China at the top of the rankings among the various nations according to Purchasing Power Parity (PPP), which holds 19.38% of the world’s GDP as of 2018. According to Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), the Canadian telecom industry achieved a growth rate of 3.2% from 2016-2017 generating revenues of USD 38.79 billion in 2017, on account of improvement in data usage through both fixed internet as well as mobile services. Fixed internet services had an average growth rate of 7.0% by attaining revenues of USD 8.87 billion between 2016 and 2017, whereas mobile segment achieved a growth rate of 5.4% to garner revenues of USD 19.9 billion in 2017. All these factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

To provide better understanding of internal and external marketing factors, the multi-dimensional analytical tools such as SWOT and PESTEL analysis have been implemented in the global Cloud Services market report. Moreover, the report consists of market segmentation, CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate), BPS analysis, Y-o-Y growth (%), Porter’s five force model, absolute $ opportunity and anticipated cost structure of the market.

