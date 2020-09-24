Sales Revenue of Rack Thermal Management Market to Soar in the Near Future Owing to Growing Consumer Adoption

Rack thermal management plays a key role in the general reliability of a server system. Maintaining the temperature within racks and enclosures is critical to the correct functioning and survival of the circuits that operate within them. It is essential to ensure the heated air within the enclosure remains at a temperature of no more than 85 degree F to help protect sensitive equipment.

There are two approaches to securing an adequate internal enclosure temperature for the successful operation of the components enclosed: Passive and Active rack thermal management. Passive makes use of the ability of a properly con­figured system to ventilate through natural convection. In certain cases, however, the use of fans to force air through an enclosure is necessary to maintain the desired internal temperature.

Rack thermal management Market: Drivers and Restraints

High density server environment are estimated to boost the rack thermal management market

To meet the rapid growth in data usage, high-density data centers will be critical in order to scale to support cloud, big data IT and new data-intensive technologies. And since data centers are all about power and cooling, high density servers need state-of-the-art cooling infrastructure, and thus, is creating potential growth opportunities for the rack thermal management market.

Rack level architecture can reduce shipments of racks minimize the demand of rack thermal management

Some of the major challenges hampering the growth of the global rack thermal management market are the complexity of architecture, which leads to the reduction in shipments of racks. The transportation of hardware and system integration requires specialized experts who can handle installation, build, and integrate these models into the application environment. This factor is expected to hamper the adoption of this rack thermal management system, thus restraining the growth of the global rack thermal management market to a certain extent.

Rack thermal management Market: Segmentation

The rack thermal management market has been segmented on the basis of rack unit, frame design, service, vertical and region.

The rack thermal management market is segmented on the basis of rack unit:

36u Rack

42u Rack

Others

The rack thermal management market is segmented on the basis of frame design:

Open Frame Rack

Enclosed Rack

Customized Rack

The rack thermal management market is segmented on the basis of service:

Consulting Services

Professional Services

Installation And Support Services

The rack thermal management market is segmented on the basis of vertical:

IT And Telecom

BFSI

Public Sector

Media And Entertainment

Healthcare

Other

Rack thermal management Market: Competition Landscape

Rack thermal management is the crucial for the optimum growth of plants and ensuring the required amount of nutrient dosing in irrigation water. Some of the prominent players manufacturing rack thermal management are Schneider Electric President Systems Ltd., nVent Hoffman, Hammond Manufacturing, Black Box Corporation, Panduit, Pentair, Rittal Gmbh & Co. Kg, Tripp Lite, Emerson, Multicom, Inc., Infinite Electronics International, Inc. and among other rack thermal management market participants.

Rack thermal management Market: Regional overview

Based on region, many prominent players of rack thermal management systems are present in North America due to the high density server environment, as well as the presence of several local manufacturers that provide rack thermal management. Moreover, the efficient IT industry in the North America region has encouraged several local and major players to initiate the manufacturing of rack thermal management systems.

Moreover, increasing investment in data centers in the Asia Pacific Excluding Japan is boosting the rack thermal management market in the region, which is encouraging several market players to boost their manufacturing capacity. For example, Schneider Electric President Systems Ltd., a leading manufacturer of standard and custom rack thermal management systems, has started manufacturing rack thermal management because of the increasing demand for the infrastructural upgrade in data centers in this region. In addition, many companies have install rack thermal management in IT and telecom industry in this region.

The rack thermal management market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The market report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

