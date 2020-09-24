Resistor Kits Market to Record Significant Incremental Dollar Opportunity Through 2019 – 2029

Resistor kits are generally used in electrical circuit designs as they contain various combination of resistors. The resistor kits are used to accommodate board prototyping and variety of electrical applications set up because of its versatility. Various resistors used in the resistor kits are made of different materials using metal film, carbon film, metal oxide and metal foil. Furthermore, the resistors in these kits are either thin film or thick film products, manufactured for specific uses. So basically the resistor kits are used to minimize the huge loss of electronic devices by reducing the flow of current in the circuits. For its great functionality the resistor kits are used to manufacture different electronic devices such as mini PCs, mobiles and gamers. Each resistor kit has unique properties thus it is very difficult to select the right resistor kit for a particular purpose. Moreover, the resistor kits are comes in different color codes, thus a color coding chart is provided along with these kits, so the user can understand the color coding concept and effectively assemble the kits on respective circuit boards or electronic devices.

Resistor Kits Market: Drivers and Restraints

Availability of resistor kits in various configurations based on different requirements is fueling the growth of the market

Growing demand for compact and small electronic devices and increasing automation in industrial processing is driving the growth of the resistor kits market. Also, these resistor kits are widely used for controlling the flow of electricity in applications such as smart grids and renewable energy sector. Another factor propelling the growth of the resistor kits market is that these kits are not much expensive as most of the raw materials used to manufacture resistor kits are much cheaper. Moreover, these resistor kits are very long lasting, efficient and reliable. Hence these are few more factors anticipated to drive the growth of the resistor kits market.

Wide application of resistor kits in various electronic devices is estimated to boost the growth of the market

Advancements in robotics, sensors, computing power, connectivity and data capture are allowing manufacturers of resistor kits to make enhancements in their production. Thus advancements in electronic devices is also anticipated to fuel the growth of the resistor kits market.

However, some limitations of voltage level and power ratings in resistor kits is restraining the growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, some resistor kits suffer from high capacitance and inductance which limits the usage of resistor kits in particular applications which require low frequency. Thus such factors restrict the growth of the resistor kits market.

Resistor Kits Market: Segmentation

The Resistor Kits market has been segmented on the basis of resistance range, mounting type, and region.

The Resistor Kits market is segmented on the basis of mounting type:

Axial

Through hole

Surface mount

The Resistor Kits market is segmented on the basis of resistance range:

Less than 10 ohm

10 ohm to 1 Mega ohm

More than 1 Mega ohm

Resistor Kits Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the key manufacturers of Resistor kits are RS Components Pty Ltd, Analog Technologies, Inc., Jameco Electronics, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Ohmite Manufacturing Company, Token Electronics Industry Co., Ltd., Infineon Technology, Queen Mao Electronic Co., Ltd., KOA Speer, ASJ Holdings Ltd. and others.

Following are some key strategies and developments in the global Resistor kits market:

Resistor Kits Market: Regional overview

Based on region, many prominent players of Resistor Kits are present in North America and hence this region is holding the largest market share. Due to the increasing adoption of electronic devices the resistor kits market is anticipated to grow in European and Asia Pacific region over the forecast period. Moreover, European and Asia Pacific countries such as Germany, China and India are expected to be the fast growing countries in resistor kits market.

The resistor kits market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The market report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

