EDS, WDS, EBSD, Micro-XRF Instruments Market Report – Coronavirus (Covid-19) and The Helathcare Sector During 2025

The global EDS, WDS, EBSD, Micro-XRF Instruments Market was valued at USD 449.67 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 726.20 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.47% from 2017 to 2025.

Increasing technological developments and medical requirements simultaneously increase with expanding prevalence of chronic diseases and disorders all over the globe.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing applications of Nanotechnology

1.2 Growing demand for production of spectroscopy Instruments

1.3 Growing Technological developments

1.4 High information demand about automobile and aerospace

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High investment costs

2.2 Dearth of skilled professionals

Market Segmentation:

1. Global EDS, WDS, EBSD, Micro-XRF Instruments Market, by Technique:

1.1 electron backscatter diffraction

1.2 micro X-ray fluorescence

1.3 energy dispersive spectroscopy

1.4 wavelength dispersive spectroscopy

2. Global EDS, WDS, EBSD, Micro-XRF Instruments Market, by End User:

2.1 oil industry

2.2 pharmaceutical companies

2.3 research institutes

2.4 forensic laboratories

2.5 clinical laboratories

3. Global EDS, WDS, EBSD, Micro-XRF Instruments Market, by Application:

3.1 electron backscatter diffraction,

3.2 micro X-ray fluorescence,

3.3 energy dispersive spectroscopy, and

3.4 wavelength dispersive spectroscopy

4. Global EDS, WDS, EBSD, Micro-XRF Instruments Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Oxford Instruments plc (U.K.)

2. AMETEK, Inc. (U.S.)

3. Bruker Corporation (U.S.

4. Thermo Fisher Scientific

5. Inc. (U.S.), JEOL Ltd. (Japan)

6. FEI Company (U.S.)

7. Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

8. Rigaku Corporation (Japan)

9. IXRF Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

