Cold Plasma Market Is Expected To Garner USD 4.97 Billion by the End of 2025 By Registering A CAGR of 15.86%

The global Cold Plasma Market was valued at USD 1.32 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 4.97 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.86% from 2017 to 2025.

Cold Plasma is environmental friendly biodegradable component used in a variety of industries. Due to all the benefits of cold plasma and economic feasibility, the market is currently growing and same trend is expected to be seen in future.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Environment friendly benefits of cold plasma technology

1.2 Growingresearches and innovations in Textile Production

1.3 Food safety Risks

1.4 Increase of cold plasma use in meat and poultry

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High Capital Investment

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Cold Plasma Market, for Textile Industry:

1.1 Global Cold Plasma Market for Textile Industry, By Regime:

1.1.1 Atmospheric Cold Plasma

1.1.2 Low-Pressure Cold Plasma

1.2 Cold Plasma Market for Textile Industry, By Application:

1.2.1 Introduction

1.2.2 Finishing

1.2.3 Dyeing/Printing

1.2.4 Sterilization

1.2.5 Other Applications

2. Global Cold Plasma Market, For Polymer and Plastic Industry:

2.1 Global Cold Plasma Market for Polymer and Plastic Industry, By Application

2.1.1 Surface Treatment

2.1.2 Printing

2.1.3 Adhesion

2.1.4 Other Applications

2.2 Global Cold Plasma Market for Polymer and Plastic Industry, By Regime

2.2.1 Atmospheric Cold Plasma

2.2.2 Low-Pressure Cold Plasma

3. Global Cold Plasma Market, For Medical Industry:

3.1 Global Cold Plasma Market for Medical Industry, By Regime

3.1.1 Low-Pressure Cold Plasma

3.1.2 Atmospheric Cold Plasma

3.2 Global Cold Plasma Market for Medical Industry, By Application

3.2.1 Wound Healing

3.2.2 Blood Coagulation

3.2.3 Dentistry

3.2.4 Cancer Treatment

3.2.5 Other Medical Applications

4. Global Cold Plasma Market, For Electronics and Semiconductors:

4.1 Global Cold Plasma Market for Electronics and Semiconductor Industry, By Regime

4.1.1 Low-Pressure Cold Plasma

4.1.2 Atmospheric Cold Plasma

4.2 Global Cold Plasma Market for Electronics and Semiconductors Industry, By Application

4.2.1 Coating

4.2.2 Etching

4.2.3 Thin Film Deposition

5. Global Cold Plasma Market, For Food and Agriculture Industry:

5.1 Global Cold Plasma Market for Food and Agriculture Industry, By Application

5.1.1 Packaging Decontamination

5.1.2 Food Surface Decontamination

5.1.3 Wastewater Treatment

5.1.4 Seed Germination

5.2 Global Cold Plasma Market for Food and Agriculture Industry, By Regime

5.2.1 Atmospheric Cold Plasma

5.2.2 Low-Pressure Cold Plasma

6. Global Cold Plasma Market, by Region:

6.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

6.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

6.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Nordson Corporation

2. Bovie Medical Corporation

3. Plasmatreat GmbH

4. P2I Limited

5. ADTEC Plasma Technology Co., Ltd.

6. Enercon Industries Corporation

7. Neoplas Tools GmbH

8. Tantec A/S

9. Europlasma NV

10. Henniker Plasma Treatment

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

