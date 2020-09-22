Western Blotting Market Analysis With Impact Of COVID-19, Top Companies, Trends, Demand, Future Opportunity Outlook 2020

The global Western Blotting Market was valued at USD 574.67 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 881.62 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.87% from 2017 to 2025.

The western blot (sometimes called the protein immunoblot) is a widely used analytical technique used in molecular biology, immune genetics and other molecular biology disciplines to detect specific proteins in a sample of tissue homogenate or extract.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing number R&D Activities and R&D Spending for Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

1.2 Rising cases of HIV AIDS

1.3 Increasing interest in Proteomics Market

1.4 Growing number of partnerships between Academic and Research collaborations

1.5 Entry of new products in the market

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Emergence of alternatives

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Western Blotting Market, by End User:

1.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

1.2 Academic and Government Research Institutes

1.3 Contract Research Organizations

1.4 Other End Users

2. Global Western Blotting Market, by Application:

2.1 Biochemical & Biomedical Research

2.2 Disease Diagnostics

2.3 Agriculture

2.4 Other Applications

3. Global Western Blotting Market, by Product:

3.1 Consumables

3.1.1 Reagents

3.1.2 Kits

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Instruments

3.2.1 Gel Electrophoresis

3.2.2 Blotting systems

3.2.2.1 Wet Blotting Systems

3.2.2.2 Semi-Dry Blotting Systems

3.2.3 Imagers

3.2.3.1 Chemiluminescent Imagers

3.2.3.2 Fluorescent Imagers

3.2.3.3 Other Imagers

4. Global Western Blotting Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

2. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

3. GE Healthcare

4. Advansta Inc.

5. Li-Cor Biosciences

6. Perkinelmer, Inc.

7. Bio-Techne Corporation

8. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

9. Merck Kgaa

10. Cell Signaling Technology

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Western BlottingMarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

