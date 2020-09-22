Coronavirus (COVID-19) Impact on Bitcoin Market Demand, Status and Global Briefing 2020 to 2027

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Bitcoin market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2013 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the Bitcoin market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Bitcoin market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the Bitcoin market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are bench marked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

“THE FINAL REPORT WILL COVER THE IMPACT ANALYSIS OF COVID-19 ON THIS INDUSTRY.”

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product & service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the Bitcoin market by segmenting the market based on the wallet type, application, end-user, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Virtual currency or virtual money is the new opportunity for transferring money cost-effectively and without any bank aid. In addition to this, financial deals are fast, secure, and transparent due to virtual money. Moreover, virtual currency helps in uninterrupted banking, government, and financial activities. An increase in the rate of industrialization globally along with a huge demand for safe & cost-efficient business as well as financial transactions will generate the requirement for bitcoins over the forecast period. This, in turn, will elevate the growth of the market during the period from 2019 to 2027.

Based on the wallet type, the market for Bitcoin is divided into Software Wallets, Hardware, Online Wallets, and Paper Wallets. On the basis of application, the industry is sectored into International Transactions, Private Transactions, Payments, and Buying. In terms of end-user, the market is classified into Individual, Large Enterprises, and Small & Medium Enterprises.

Some of the key participants in the business include Airbitz, ANX, Avalon Life S.A., BitGo, BitPay, BitPesa, Bitstamp Ltd., BITWAGE, INC., Bitwala, Blockstream, Inc., Circle Internet Financial Limited, Coinbase, Coinify ApS, Ethereum Foundation, nChain Group, Nvidia Corporation, R3 Consortium (Ripple), Uphold, Inc., and Xapo, Inc.

