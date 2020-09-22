Enterprise Data Management Market Demand, Status and Global Briefing 2020 to 2027

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the enterprise data management market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2013 to 2018 and a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the enterprise data management market along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the enterprise data management market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the enterprise data management market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are bench marked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

“THE FINAL REPORT WILL COVER THE IMPACT ANALYSIS OF COVID-19 ON THIS INDUSTRY.”

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key market players. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the enterprise data management market by segmenting it based on deployment mode, organization size, application, vertical, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segment includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Effective proper enterprise data management solutions help organizations to increase data accessibility, which, in turn, helps the users to share data accurately, rapidly, and effectively throughout the organization. Enterprise data management system aids in faster solutions to the queries related to the database, which makes access to the data quick and more accurate. This is expected to be the major growth driver of the enterprise data management market in the years ahead.

By deployment mode, the market is bifurcated into cloud and on-premises. Based on organization size, the market is sectored into large enterprises and SMEs. The vertical segment includes BFSI, government, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, energy and utilities, IT and telecom, transportation and logistics, and others. On the basis of application, the market includes master data management, data security, data quality, data warehousing, data migration, data integration, and others.

Key players operating in the enterprise data management market are Accenture, Adaptive, Cambridge Semantics, GoldenSource, IBM, Informatica, Innovative, Systems, Intel, MongoDB, Mule Soft, Oracle, Phasic Systems, Radiare Software Solutions, SAP, SAS Institute, Snowflake Computing, Solix Technologies, Symantec Corporation, Teradata Corporation, and Trusted Data Solutions, among others.

