Artificial Intelligence In Military Market Trends, Drivers, Challenges, and Competitive Landscape till 2022

Global Artificial Intelligence in Military Market is estimated to reach $18.8 billion by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 14.9% from 2017 to 2025. Artificial intelligence is the capability of a computer system to perform tasks that generally require human intelligence, such as speech recognition, visual perception, and decision-making. This technology includes deep learning and machine learning. Advancing computing power, and growing occurrence of chipsets supporting artificial intelligence are the drivers fueling the market growth. In addition, rising adoption of cloud services by militaries have also stimulated the growth of the market. However, unavailability of structured data is the restraint of the market. Moreover, rising operational efficiency of autonomous systems would provide lucrative opportunities to the market.
The global artificial intelligence in military market is segmented on the basis of platform, application, offering, technology, and geography. Platform segment is classified into naval, airborne, land, and space. Application segment comprises warfare platform, cyber security, logistics & transportation, target recognition, battlefield healthcare, simulation & training, planning & allocation, threat monitoring & situational awareness, information processing and other applications. By offering, the market is classified into software, hardware and services. Furthermore, technology segment is bifurcated into advanced computing, AI systems, and learning & intelligence.
Based on geography, the global artificial intelligence in military market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consists of UK, Russia, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The key players operating in the market are Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Company, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Thales Group, IBM Corporation, BAE Systems, Dynamics Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, SoarTech, and SparkCognition Inc., among others.
The key takeaways from the report:
The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Artificial Intelligence in Military Market with respect to major segments such as platform, application, offering, technology and geography.
The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016 – 2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025
Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report
An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Artificial Intelligence in Military Market has been included in the report
Profile of the key players in the Global Artificial Intelligence in Military Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies
Scope of Global Artificial Intelligence in Military Market:
Platform Segments
Naval
Naval Ships
Submarines
Unmanned Maritime Vehicles
Others
Airborne
Fighter Aircraft & Helicopter
Transport & Cargo Aircraft
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
Others
Land
Military Fighting Vehicles
Unmanned Ground Vehicles
Air Defense Systems
Command & Control Systems
Others
Space
Space Launch Vehicles
Satellites
Others
Application Segments
Warfare Platform
Cyber Security
Logistics & Transportation
Target Recognition
Battlefield Healthcare
Simulation & Training
Planning & Allocation
Threat Monitoring & Situational Awareness
Information Processing
Other Applications
Offering Segments
Software
AI Solutions
AI Platforms
Hardware
Processor
Memory
Network
Services
Deployment & Integration
Upgrade & Maintenance
Software Support
Others
Technology Segments
Advanced Computing
Quantum Computing
Neuromorphic Engineering
Supercomputing
AI Systems
Computer Vision
Virtual Reality
Virtual Agents
Learning & Intelligence
Modeling & Simulation
Data Mining
Natural Language Processing
Deep Learning
Machine Learning
