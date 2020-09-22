Artificial Intelligence In Military Market Trends, Drivers, Challenges, and Competitive Landscape till 2022

Global Artificial Intelligence in Military Market is estimated to reach $18.8 billion by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 14.9% from 2017 to 2025. Artificial intelligence is the capability of a computer system to perform tasks that generally require human intelligence, such as speech recognition, visual perception, and decision-making. This technology includes deep learning and machine learning. Advancing computing power, and growing occurrence of chipsets supporting artificial intelligence are the drivers fueling the market growth. In addition, rising adoption of cloud services by militaries have also stimulated the growth of the market. However, unavailability of structured data is the restraint of the market. Moreover, rising operational efficiency of autonomous systems would provide lucrative opportunities to the market.

The global artificial intelligence in military market is segmented on the basis of platform, application, offering, technology, and geography. Platform segment is classified into naval, airborne, land, and space. Application segment comprises warfare platform, cyber security, logistics & transportation, target recognition, battlefield healthcare, simulation & training, planning & allocation, threat monitoring & situational awareness, information processing and other applications. By offering, the market is classified into software, hardware and services. Furthermore, technology segment is bifurcated into advanced computing, AI systems, and learning & intelligence.

Based on geography, the global artificial intelligence in military market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consists of UK, Russia, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players operating in the market are Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Company, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Thales Group, IBM Corporation, BAE Systems, Dynamics Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, SoarTech, and SparkCognition Inc., among others.

Platform Segments

Naval

Naval Ships

Submarines

Unmanned Maritime Vehicles

Others

Airborne

Fighter Aircraft & Helicopter

Transport & Cargo Aircraft

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Others

Land

Military Fighting Vehicles

Unmanned Ground Vehicles

Air Defense Systems

Command & Control Systems

Others

Space

Space Launch Vehicles

Satellites

Others

Application Segments

Warfare Platform

Cyber Security

Logistics & Transportation

Target Recognition

Battlefield Healthcare

Simulation & Training

Planning & Allocation

Threat Monitoring & Situational Awareness

Information Processing

Other Applications

Offering Segments

Software

AI Solutions

AI Platforms

Hardware

Processor

Memory

Network

Services

Deployment & Integration

Upgrade & Maintenance

Software Support

Others

Technology Segments

Advanced Computing

Quantum Computing

Neuromorphic Engineering

Supercomputing

AI Systems

Computer Vision

Virtual Reality

Virtual Agents

Learning & Intelligence

Modeling & Simulation

Data Mining

Natural Language Processing

Deep Learning

Machine Learning

