Smart Cities Market Demand, Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players 2022

Smart Cities Market worth USD 403.54 billion in 2016 and expected to reach USD 1088.25 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 17.98% between 2016 and 2022.

We anticipate that within the smart cities market the services will be the fastest growing segment growing at a CAGR ranging from 20 to 25. energy will be the fastest growing application segment growing at a CAGR ranging from 20% to 25% by 2022. Asia Pacific will be the fastest growing geographic region in the smart cities marke growing at a CAGR ranging from 20% to 25% during the forecast period.

KEY BENEFITS OF THE REPORT:

In-depth analysis of the market segments that will showcase the greatest growth potential

Information about the technological advancements influencing the growth of the global market

Extensive analysis of the key players dominating the competitive landscape of this market

KEY PREMIUM INDUSTRY INSIGHTS:

The scalability of dynamic applications is the major trend seen augmenting smart model adoption. Accumulating majority of citizen into public transport through faster cheaper and ecofriendly way has proved worthiness of smart mobility.

Innovative energy distribution storage and generating ever lasting renewable source has created long demand for smart energy application in the modern era.

Smart cities projects primarily depend upto technology and infrastructure readiness to provide scope for smart implementation.

The solution providers solely depend upon the quality of infrastructure for their technology set ups.

Local authority need to scale capability work force as well as end users acceptibilities for effective adoption of smart technology.

Thus openness towards technology adoption is considered as a key driving factors in this particular markets

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

This report analyzes the smart cities market by the following segments:

Smart Cities Market, by Type

Solution

Service

Smart Cities Market, by Application

Government & Education

Transportation

Infrastructure

Energy

Security & Disaster Management

Healthcare

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

Key players in the smart cities market include:

General Electric Company

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

Accenture Plc

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

ABB Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Alstom SA

Siemens AG

