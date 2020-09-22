Battery Charger ICs Market: Technological Improvements Steering Growth During 2019-2027

Detailed Study on the Global Battery Charger ICs Market

Battery Charger ICs Market Segmentation

The following manufacturers are covered:

Analog Devices (Linear Technology)

Texas Instruments

Richtek Technology

STMicroelectronics

Integrated Device Technology (IDT)

Qualcomm

NXP

Samsung Electronics

Renesas

Cypress Semiconductor

New Japan Radio (NJR)

Semtech

Toshiba

Microchip

Intersil

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Li-ion Charger Ics

Super Capacitor Charger Ics

Lead Acid Charger Ics

Others

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Power Industry

Other

