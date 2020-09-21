Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Market – Snapshot on Global Benefits 2026

Detailed Study on the Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Market
A recent market study throws light on some of the leading factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) market in the upcoming decade. The well-researched market study touches upon the growth potential of various budding market players in the current Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) market landscape. Moreover, established players, stakeholders, and investors can leverage the data in the report to formulate effective growth strategies.
As per the report, the Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) market is forecasted to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key dynamics of the Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) market including the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends are thoroughly analyzed in the presented report.
Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape section of the report elaborates on the recent developments and innovations introduced by prominent players in the Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) market. The growth potential, revenue growth, product range, and pricing strategies of each market player in inspected in the report with precision.
End-use Industry Assessment
The report segments the Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) market on the basis of end-use industry and offers a detailed understanding of the supply-demand ratio and consumption pattern of the Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) in each end-use industry.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Advanced Card Systems
Atos
Cubic Transportation Systems
Fare Logistics
GMV
LG Corporation
NXP Semiconductors
Omron Corp
Samsung
Scheidt & Bachmann
Siemens
Sony Corporation
Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited
Thales Group
Trapeze Group
Vix Technology
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Magnetic Strip
Smart Cards
Optical Character Recognition (OCR)
Segment by Application
Subway Station
Cinema
Stadium
TRAIN STATION
Airport
Other
Essential Findings of the Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Market Report:
- Ongoing and pipeline R&D projects in the Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) market sphere
- Marketing and promotional strategies adopted by tier-1 companies in the Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) market
- Current and future prospects of the Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) market in various regional markets
- Y-o-Y growth of the different segments and sub-segments in the Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) market
- The domestic and international presence of leading market players in the Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) market