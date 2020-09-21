Anti-angina Drugs Market Poised to Grow at a Healthy CAGR of XX% During the Forecast Period 2018 – 2026

In 2029, the Anti-angina Drugs market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Anti-angina Drugs market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2020. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Anti-angina Drugs market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By Disease Type

Stable Angina

Unstable Angina

Variant Angina

By Drug Type

Aspirin

Nitrates

Beta Blockers

Statins

Calcium Channel Blockers

Ranolazine

Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors

By Dosage Form Type

Oral Dosage Forms

Transdermal

Injectable

By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Mail Order Pharmacies

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding China

China

Middle East & Africa

Research Methodology

The market sizing of anti-angina drugs will be done by adopting data triangulation approach. Demand-side approach will be followed to assess the actual market size of anti-angina drugs. Secondary research will be used at the initial phase to identify the feasibility of the target products categories and its respective segments, product and service offerings, disease prevalence, adoption rate and future impact of novel drug discovery. Additionally, eligible population and different drug types and dose form type will be tracked at a granular level to obtain the most accurate information. Each piece of information will be eventually analyzed during the entire research project, which will help build a strong base for the primary research information.

Primary research participants include demand-side respondents such as physicians, cardiologists, pharmacists as well as key opinion leaders in addition to supply-side respondents such as drug manufacturers, distributors and retailers who provide valuable insights on trends, research application of products and technologies, purchasing patterns, geographical sales pattern and associated pricing.

