Global Enhanced Efficiency Fertilizer (EEF) Market To Expand With Growing Agriculture Industry and Increasing Government Initiatives By A CAGR of 6.11% Throughout 2020-2028

Research Nester has released a report titled “Enhanced Efficiency Fertilizer (EEF) Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028” which also includes some of the prominent market analyzing parameters such as industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth comparisons, market share comparisons, BPS analysis, SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model.

Increasing demand for food worldwide is raising the need amongst farmers to increasingly adopt advanced farming methods and agricultural fertilizers for increasing the crop productivity and the productivity of the farmland. On the other hand, increasing subsidies to the farmers provided by the government of developed and developing nations, followed by the increasing agricultural investments are some of the factors anticipated to drive the growth of the global enhanced efficiency fertilizer (EEF) market.

The global enhanced efficiency fertilizer (EEF) market is anticipated to gain a CAGR of 6.11% throughout the forecast period 2020-2028. Factors such as the growing demand to produce food in sufficient quantity, which is raising the applications of fertilizers in the agricultural field, coupled with the increasing research and development activities in the agrochemical industry, and the launch of new and advanced cost-effective fertilizer products are anticipated to promote towards the growth of the global enhanced efficiency fertilizer (EEF) market in the coming years. The market reached a value of USD 2345.60 million in the year 2019 and is expected to garner a value of USD 3802.05 million by the end of 2028 by growing at 1.6x During the forecast period. Additionally, the market is also anticipated to achieve an absolute $ opportunity of USD 1383.5 million during the forecast period and further gain an incremental $ opportunity of USD 72.95 million in the year 2020 as compared to the previous year.

The global enhanced efficiency fertilizer (EEF) market is segmented by product into controlled release fertilizers, slow release fertilizers and stabilized nitrogen fertilizers. The controlled release fertilizers segment held the largest market share in the global market, whereas, in the North America enhanced efficiency fertilizer (EEF) market, the segment is anticipated to reach USD 477.63 million by the end of 2028 from USD 286.25 million in the year 2019.

Geographically, the global enhanced efficiency fertilizer (EEF) market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Turkey & Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the market in Asia Pacific registered the largest market share of 47.12% in the year 2019 and is anticipated to grow with the largest CAGR of 6.70% during the forecast period. Further, the market in the region is expected to garner an incremental $ opportunity of USD 40.9 million in the year 2020 as compared to the previous year.

However, concern for the high cost of enhanced efficiency fertilizers, followed by the availability of other low-priced alternatives are some of the factors anticipated to hamper the growth of the global enhanced efficiency fertilizer (EEF) market.

This report also studies existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global enhanced efficiency fertilizer (EEF) market, which includes profiling of Koch Agronomic Services, LLC, Haifa Group, Ekompany International B.V., Israel Chemicals Ltd. (ICL) (NYSE: ICL), Saviolife S.r.l., Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS: YARIY), Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR), Helena Agri-Enterprises LLC, AgroLiquid and DeltaChem GmbH.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which comprises of business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. Conclusively, the report titled “Enhanced Efficiency Fertilizer (EEF) Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028”, analyses the overall enhanced efficiency fertilizer (EEF) industry to help new entrants to understand the details of the market. In addition to that, this report also guides existing players looking for expansion and major investors looking for investment in the global enhanced efficiency fertilizer (EEF) market in the near future.

