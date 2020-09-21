Plant Based Sweetener Market To Grow By A Robust CAGR By 2028 On The Back Of Rising Demand For Naturally Derived Food Ingredients By Calorie Conscious People

Research Nester released a report titled “Plant Based Sweetener Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028” which delivers detailed overview of the global plant based sweetener market in terms of market segmentation by type, form, application and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

Plant based sweetener is a type of sweetener derived from leaves of the plants which are less harmful and contains very less calories. Owing to the rising awareness among calorie-conscious people and growing demand for low calorie natural ingredients along with the adoption of healthier lifestyle among population, the plant based sweetener market is anticipated to record a significant CAGR over the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028. The market is segmented by form into liquid, powder and crystal. On the basis of form, the segment for powder is predicted to hold the leading share in the plant-based sweetener market. This can be attributed to large scale availability of plant-based sweeteners in the powdered form along with the ease of storage and consumption of powder sweeteners.

Regionally, the global plant-based sweetener market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. The market in Europe is predicted to hold the largest share on account of increasing number of people adopting the usage of plant based sweetener and innovation in food and beverages products, as well as for the presence of leading market players in the region.

Increasing Demand for Food Ingredients Derived from Natural Sources To Boost The Market Growth

Low calorie sweeteners can make a useful contribution to public health strategies aiming at sugar reduction, as per the report published by International Sweeteners Association (ISA).

Consumers globally are shifting towards healthier products as a sugar alternative and preferring naturally derived food ingredients containing minimum synthetic products and preservatives. Moreover, regulatory approvals to various sweeteners for safe intake to human health has further led to high demand of plant-based sweetener. Additionally, increased awareness towards various health issues has resulted a rise in number of calorie-conscious people cutting down their consumption of synthetic sugar. This factor is anticipated to increase the market growth over the forecast period. However, price fluctuations in products derived from plant-based sweetener is estimated to hamper the market growth.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global plant based sweetener market which includes company profiling of Nestlé AG (SIX:NESN), Tate & Lyle PLC (LSE:TATE), Symrise, Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (TSE:2802), Wilmar International Ltd., Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR), Cargill, Inc., The Truvia Company LLC, Roquette Frères and Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Company (NYSE:ADM).

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global plant based sweetener market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

