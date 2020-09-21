Ozone Generators Market to Register Unwavering Growth during 2030

Ozone generators are applied for the removal of organic and inorganic matter, reducing micro pollutants from pesticides (deactivation of pathogenic micro-organisms), odor and taste elimination, and in industrial laundry to reduce cloth damage. Ozone can be generated using a number of ways, but commercially, two popular methods are being used – the UV method and corona method of ozone production.

According to market forecasts by Persistence Market Research, being an effective alternative for disinfectants, the ozone generators market is expected to witness a robust value CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030. The market is also expected to witness increasing demand for ozone generators in non-conventional applications such as pulp bleaching, extrusion coating, and semiconductor cleaning.

Key Takeaways from Ozone Generators Market Study

Based on application, the water treatment segment is expected to lead the global ozone generators market with a high market share. Among the different types of water treatments, industrial water treatment will lag behind municipal water treatment in terms of growth rate during the forecast period.

In terms of capacity, the 1kg/hr-5kg/hr segment holds the highest market value, and will expand at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. However, the 50mg/hr – 5gm/hr segment is expected to witness a slightly higher CAGR over the same period of time.

On the basis of production method, the corona discharge segment is poised to dominate the market with respect to share, and is also projected to grow at a relatively high pace.

Based on region, the global ozone generators market is led by the regions of Europe and North America.

“With reduced activities across industries due to the COVID-19 outbreak, demand for ozone generators will be sluggish until the opening up of sectors after the virus containment,” says a PMR analyst.

Ozone Generators Market: Competitive Landscape

The research report consists of a brief profile on all the major players leading in the industry. It also includes an individual SWOT analysis of all these key players along with their key strategies, product synopsis, developments, and other financials. A few of the players mentioned in the ozone generators market report include BES Group, Chemtronics Technologies, Degrémont Technolgies (Suez Environment), DEL Ozone, EBARA Technologies, Inc., Ecozone Technologies Ltd., Enaly Ozone Generator, and Faraday Ozone.

Want to Know More?

Persistence Market Research has published a market research report on the ozone generators market that contains global industry analysis of 2015–2019 and opportunity assessment for 2020–2030. The report provides insightful analysis of the ozone generators market through different segments – capacity, production, application, and region. The ozone generators market report also provides supply and demand trends and a comprehensive list of suppliers and distributors in the market, along with a detailed overview of the parent market.

