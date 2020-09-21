Automatic Lubrication Systems Market to represent a significant expansion at 4.0% CAGR by 2030: COVID-19 Outbreak Reduced Demand

The automatic lubrication system market is majorly driven by oil-based lubrication as compared to grease-based lubrication. For instance, drilling mud, under application type, is expected to hold approximately 60% of market share through the forecast period. Reduction in operating costs, high adoption rate in heavy-duty machines, higher productivity, and several advantages over manual lubrication systems are some of the key factors driving the growth of the automatic lubrication system market.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample>>> https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/31509

On the back of these factors, the global automatic lubrication system market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4% by value during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Key Takeaways of Automatic Lubrication System Market Study

Integration of smart sensors in lubrication systems is a new trend prevailing in the automatic lubrication system market.

Tier-1 manufacturers involved in the automatic lubrication system market are SKF, The Timken Company, and Graco Inc.

Industry consolidation has become a crucial strategy through which major companies have expanded their revenue in the automatic lubrication system market.

Asia Pacific is expected to be a prominent region, and is estimated to hold more than 1/3 share in the global automatic lubrication system market.

One of the primary challenges in this market space is high initial installation cost.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected a majority of countries around the world, leading to the shutting down of industrial and commercial activities. New or ongoing projects across many industries such as construction, mining, and others are facing several challenges in terms of planning, project execution, and management risks due to the pandemic. The value chain, supply & demand scenario, and long-term supply contracts of automatic lubrication systems have also been disturbed due to the pandemic. The global automatic lubrication system market is estimated to recover slowly over the next one to two years.” says a PMR analyst.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here>>> https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/31509

Market Landscape Moving towards Consolidation

Some prominent players involved in the global automatic lubrication system market are shifting their focusing on mergers & acquisitions and partnerships & contracts to further strengthen their market presence in regional and global markets. For instance, in 2018, SKF signed a contract with Big River Steel in Arkansas to deliver condition monitoring, seals, lubrications systems, unique knowledge, and application expertise to drive plant efficiency. Also, in September 2019, The Timken Company completed the acquisition of Beka Lubrication to expand its leadership in the global automatic lubrication system market.

What Does the Future Hold?

Multiline lubrication systems combine multiple pumps into a single entity sharing a common reservoir and drive. The most common applications of multi-line lubrication systems are found in cement plants, sugar mills, rolling mills, hydro-turbines, calendaring machines, stone crushers, batch mixers, and forging hammers. This is expected to lead to the high adoption of multiline lubrication systems in the coming years.

Want to Know More?

Persistence Market Research has published a market research report on the automatic lubrication system market that contains global industry analysis of 2015–2019 and opportunity assessment for 2020–2030. The report provides insightful analysis of the automatic lubrication system market through four different segments – system type, end use, lubrication type, and region. The automatic lubrication system market report also provides supply and demand trends and a comprehensive list of suppliers and distributors in the market, along with a detailed overview of the parent market.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now>>> https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/31509

More from PMR’s Market Intelligence:

About Us:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance. To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources.

Contact Us

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA – Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353