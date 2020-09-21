Gas Turbine Compressor Market: Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2018 to 2027

Indepth Read this Gas Turbine Compressor Market

competitive landscape section of the global gas turbine compressor market report.

Growth of Aerospace Industry to Trigger Demand for Gas Turbine Compressors in the Coming Decade

Aerospace sector has witnessed steady growth since past several years. Increasing investments in the defense and aerospace industry signifies high growth potential in the forthcoming years. With growing investments, this industry is expected to shift towards linear growth side, consequently creating significant growth opportunities across the supply chain, which consist of manufacturers, suppliers, dealers and vendors of gas turbine compressor market.

Governments in developed countries have initiated high investments in the respective aerospace sectors for both commercial aerospace and defense. According to International Air Transportation Association, demand for air travel in 2016 grew by 6.3 percent. This pushed the manufacturing of commercial aircrafts across regions. According to IATA, the manufacturing of large commercial aircrafts has risen in 2017 and is expected to grow in the coming year.

With respect to defense, investments in developing advanced aircrafts have triggered the adoption of gas turbine compressors. Gas turbine compressors are an integral part of an aircraft that are used, along with fuel combustion, to propel the aircraft at higher speeds. Increasing investments in defense sector are expected to offer potential opportunities for gas turbine compressor manufacturers. Recently, President Donald Trump initiated an increase in the spending for defense of around US$ 25 Bn in 2017 and is looking forward to further increase it by 10% in 2018. This factor is expected to bode well for the overall aerospace industry, thus paving a huge growth platform for gas turbine compressors, pushing their sales in the coming years.

Participants in the global gas turbine compressor market are coming up with new innovations in their products. Several participants have filed patents for their products recently. For instance, in 2018, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft filed a patent for its new gas turbine arrangement that has a controlled bleed air injection system. Another for a compressor assembly for mass flow control in gas turbine has been initiated by the company. Such developments are expected to increase the scope of use of gas turbine compressors in various end use industries. Key market participants involved in the global gas turbine compressor market include Siemens Aktiengesellschaft , General Electric Company, Pratt & Whitney, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd., MAN Turbomachinery and Opra Turbines B.V.

The research report on global gas turbine compressor market includes analysis on various aspects such as trends, developments, drivers and opportunities that positively influence the growth of the global market. In addition, restraints and challenges that hinder the growth of the global gas turbine compressor market have also been included in this insightful research study. This research report offers a complete understanding about the market, its growth trajectory few years down the line as well as key insights on various market factors that can be used to gain hold over the market in the years to follow.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

