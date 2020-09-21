Cord Stem Cell Banking Market Seeking Excellent Growth |Industry Share, Size 2020 Movements by Growth Status, Trend Analysis

Global Cord Stem Cell Banking Market By Storage Type (Private Banking, Public Banking), Product Type (Cord Blood, Cord Blood & Cord Tissue), Service Type (Collection & Transportation, Processing, Analysis, Storage), Source (Umbilical Cord Blood, Bone Marrow, Peripheral Blood Stem, Menstrual Blood), Indication (Cerebral Palsy, Thalassemia, Leukemia, Diabetes, Autism), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Cord stem cell banking market is estimated to reach USD 13.8 billion by 2026 registering a healthy CAGR of 22.4%. The increasing number of parents storing their child’s cord blood, acceptance of stem cell therapeutics, high applicability of stem cells are key driver to the market.

Cord stem cells banking is nothing but the storing of the cord blood cell contained in the umbilical cord and placenta of a newborn child. This cord blood contains the stem cells which can be used in future to treat disease such as leukemia, thalassemia, autoimmune diseases, and inherited metabolic disorders, and few others.

Market Drivers

Increasing number of parents storing their child’s cord blood

Increased acceptance of stem cell therapeutics

New applications of stem cells in disease treatment

Market Restraint

High operating cost of stem cell therapeutics

Lack of awareness in many developing economies

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, ‘Life Cell’ India’s leading provider of preventive healthcare services launched new television commercial to aware the people about cord stem cells banking. This commercial will help the company to catch better market in India

In June 2018, Cells4life UK’s leading blood cord bank launched new technology called as Toticyte. It enables to take as little as 10mls from the residual blood left in the placenta after delayed and optimal cord clamping. It delivers 3 times more stem cells comparing over any other method

Global cord stem cell banking market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cord stem cell banking market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global cord stem cell banking market are CBR Systems, Inc., Cordlife, Cells4Life Group LLP, Cryo-Cell International, Inc., Cryo-Save AG, Lifecell, StemCyte India Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd, Viacord, SMART CELLS PLUS., Cryoviva India, Global Cord Blood Corporation, National Cord Blood Program, Vita 34, ReeLabs Pvt. Ltd., Regrow Biosciences Pvt. Ltd. , ACROBiosystems., Americord Registry LLC., New York Blood Center, Maze Cord Blood, GoodCell., AABB, Stem Cell Cryobank, New England Cryogenic Center, Inc. among others

