Beauty Devices Market Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends And Forecast To 2027

Global Beauty Devices Market By Product Type (Hair Removal Devices, Cleansing Devices, Acne Devices, Rejuvenation Devices, Light/LED Therapy and Photorejuvenation Devices, Oxygen and Steamer Devices, Hair Growth Devices, Skin Derma Rollers, Cellulite Reduction Devices), Usage (Salon, Spa, Home, Others), Application (Domestic Purpose, Commercial Purpose, Others), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Dermatology Clinics, Skin And Beauty Clinics, Cosmetic Centers), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Global beauty devices market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 166.06 billion by 2026 registering a healthy CAGR of 19.57% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising number of procedures for beauty devices and less time and risk involved in the industry.

Market Drivers

Increasing geriatric population drives the market

Rising demand for anti-aging products and devices among population will drive the market growth

Rising lifestyle quotient are factor which led to market expansion

Growing technological advancement and development is driving the market

Market Restraints

Availability of cheaper beauty products in the market is restraining the market growth

High cost of these beauty products will also act as a restraint for the market.

Beauty is the most essential and impressive characteristic of any of the individual. Due to growing skin and hair problems, aging populace, high subjection to pollution and UV radiation there is increase in the adoption of beauty devices among population. Beauty devices provides extremely beneficial in the treatment of for these problems and issues and make skin healthy. Rising awareness about personal beauty is fueling the growth of this market.

Global beauty devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of beauty devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global beauty devices market are Nu Skin Enterprises, Panasonic Corporation, Procter & Gamble, L’Oréal, TRIA BEAUTY, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Silkn.com, Amorepacific., SPECTRUM BRANDS, INC., Hitachi, Ltd., Conair Corporation.

