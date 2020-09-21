Dietary Supplements Market By Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Size, Regional Growth, Major Key Players, Technology And Industry Trends Till 2027

Dietary supplements market is expected to grow with a growth rate of 10.02% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on dietary supplements market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Global Dietary Supplements Market, By Type (Vitamins, Minerals, Amino Acids, Enzymes, Other Supplements), Mode of Application (Capsules, Powder, Liquids, Soft Gels, Gel Caps), Functions (Additional Supplement, Medicinal Supplements, Sports Nutrition), Category (Infant Dietary Supplements, Children Dietary Supplements, Adult Dietary Supplements, Pregnant Women Dietary Supplements, Old-Aged Dietary Supplement), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Poland, Ireland, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Increasing healthcare costs, medical conditions or doctor recommendations, positive reaction to the sports nutrition are also among the major driving factors, spreading awareness about calorie reduction and weight loss leads to the dietary supplements market growth. Safe practices for managing health will also the drive market growth. On the other hand, increasing demand in new supplements, stringent regulatory policies for dietary supplements in few end-use industries will restrict the dietary supplements market growth in the forecast period. Malnutrition of infants is a major crisis across the developing countries. This factor is anticipated to create growth opportunities for the dietary supplements market players, especially across the untapped markets of African and Asian countries. However, the market for this age group is forecast to expand at the lowest CAGR and the encouragement to breastfeeding over dietary supplements may acts as a challenge for the dietary supplements market in the forecast period.

Growing customer interest in balanced diet has increased the use of higher ingredients in foods with potential health benefits. Consumers today are more aware of their diet with the adoption rate for fast foods and the sedentary lifestyle in emerging economies such as China and India which have contributed to a rise in cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and obesity prevalence over the past few years and enhances the dietary supplements market growth.

This dietary supplements market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on dietary supplements market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Dietary Supplements Market Scope and Market Size

Dietary supplements market is segmented on the basis of type, mode of application, functions, and category. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the dietary supplements market is segmented into vitamins, minerals, amino acids, enzymes, other supplements.

On the basis of mode of application, the dietary supplements market is segmented into capsules, powder, liquids, soft gels, gel caps.

On the basis of functions, the dietary supplements market is segmented into additional supplement, medicinal supplements, and sports nutrition.

On the basis of category, the dietary supplements market is segmented into infant dietary supplements, children dietary supplements, adult dietary supplements, pregnant women dietary supplements, and old-aged dietary supplement.

The countries covered in the dietary supplements market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Poland, Ireland, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The demand for dietary supplements in Asia-Pacific led by populous countries including India and China is projected to grow with the highest growth rate. Market awareness for the benefits of dietary supplements and wide availability of products are the main drivers for the growth in the region. Rising discretionary income allows clients to spend more on healthier food products. The country section of the dietary supplements market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries.

The major players covered in the dietary supplements market report are Abbott Laboratories, Arkopharma Laboratoires Pharmaceutiques, Carlyle Group, GlaxoSmithKline, Bayer AG, Glanbia, Herbalife International, Pfizer Inc., Archer Daniels Midland, Nature’s Sunshine Products, FANCL, Bionova Lifesciences, XanGo, Biorio Pharm, Ekomir, Nutraceutics Inc., American Health, Stepan, Danisco, NBTY, Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Amway, Herbalife Ltd., Omega Protein Corporation, Integrated BioPharma, Inc., Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., BASF SE, Surya Herbal Ltd., Bio-Botanica Inc., The Himalaya Drug Company, Ricola AG, Pharmavite LLC, Blackmores Ltd., Epax AS, and Axellus AS among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

