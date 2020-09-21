Antifreeze & Coolants Market Estimated Forecast Analysis 2019-2027

The global Antifreeze & Coolants market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Antifreeze & Coolants market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

In the Antifreeze & Coolants market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each Antifreeze & Coolants market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.

Global Antifreeze & Coolants market report on the basis of market players

The following manufacturers are covered:

Castrol

CAT

Chevron

ExxonMobil

Prestone

Shell

Total

Sinopec

American Mfg

Amsoil

Ashland

Kost USA

Cummins Filtration

Gulf Oil

Hindustan Petroleum

Huntsman

Motul

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

by Technology

Inorganic Acid Technology

Organic Acid Technology

Hybrid Organic Acid Technology

by Product Type:

Ethylene Glycol

Propylene Glycol

Glycerin

Segment by Application

Passenger Car (PC)

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.

