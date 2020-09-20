Growing Focus on Product Innovation Likely to Impact the Growth of the Extended & Continuous Wear Lenses Market 2019 – 2029

“

Given the debilitating impact of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) on the Extended & Continuous Wear Lenses market, companies are vying opportunities to stay afloat in the market landscape. Gain access to our latest research analysis on COVID-19 associated with the Extended & Continuous Wear Lenses market and understand how market players are adopting new strategies to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global extended & continuous wear lenses market are Menicon Co. Ltd., Essilor International S.A., Novartis International AG, SEED Co. Ltd., ZEISS International, BenQ Materials Corporation, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Blanchard Lab, Hoya Vision Care Company, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., Inc., CooperVision, Inc., and others.

Global Extended & Continuous Wear Lenses Market: Key Developments

Large scale enterprises in the extended & continuous wear lenses market are increasing their market penetration in developing countries such as India and China to strengthen their market presence and enhance customer base by cater to the untapped market. Also, companies are frequently introducing novel products in the market to expand their product portfolio and to gain a competitive edge among their competitors. For instance, in 2019, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. introduced new photochromic contact lenses ‘ACUVUE OASYS’ with transitions. These new contact lenses is developed with advanced light intelligent technology that dispersed across the material. Additionally, these new extended & continuous wear lenses also provide vision correction and help eyes change to darkness or brightness.

Brief Approach to Research

PMR will follow a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the product type, design type, wear type, usage, and sales channel of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

