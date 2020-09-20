Feed Anti-Caking Agent Market to Reach US$ Million at xx% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2019 – 2029

“

In 2018, the market size of Feed Anti-Caking Agent Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Feed Anti-Caking Agent market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Feed Anti-Caking Agent market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Feed Anti-Caking Agent market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.

This study presents the Feed Anti-Caking Agent Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Feed Anti-Caking Agent market, the following companies are covered:

Key Players

Some of the key players of feed anti-caking agent market are Evonik Industries, Kemin Industries, Inc., Novus International, Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC, Kao Chemicals, PPG Industries, Chemipol S.A., Grain Corporation, PMI Nutrition, IMAC Inc., Sasol Wax, and others.

Opportunities for Market Participants in the Feed Anti-Caking Agent Market-

Since the demand for the anti-caking, anti-lumping, feed ingredients is growing at the global level, the market participants will be getting a beneficial opportunity in the global feed anti-caking agent market during the forecast period. As the growth of animal feed and livestock industry is driving, the utilization rate of feed anti-caking agents is growing. This is offering a better market scenario to the manufacturers in the global feed anti-caking agent market.

Global Feed Anti-Caking Agent Market: Regional Outlook

North America is leading in the global feed anti-caking agent market by showing the highest value share due to the highly developed animal feed industry in the region. Whereas Europe is followed by North America is also showing the significant value share in the global feed anti-caking agent market and the major reason is high usage of the caking and lumping agent in the region. However, South and East Asia are witnessing the highest growth in the global feed anti-caking agent market due to the rapid growth of the feed industry coupled with a growing consumer shift towards the livestock products.

