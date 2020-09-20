Cider Market Poised to Grow at a CAGR of XX% Between 2018 – 2026

The continuing spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) amongst major global economies has become an important factor of concern for import and export activities. Learn how companies in the Cider market are responding to the Coronavirus crisis by gaining efficacy in alternative strategies that are stabilizing various business activities. Browse through our latest research analysis on COVID-19 and its impact over the global market landscape.

The report on the global Cider market published by Persistence Market Research (PMR) provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Cider market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Cider market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Cider market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Cider market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Cider market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

Key players

Heineken International, Seattle Cider Company, Britannica Company, Vander Mill Ciders, Carlsberg Breweries, The Boston Beer Company, Anheuser-Busch Company, The Cyder Market LLC., Woodchuck, Crispin Cider Co., MillerCoors etc. are some of the major players in the global cider market.

Global Cider market: Key developments

Consumer preference is shifting towards microbreweries producing specialty beverages compared to the mass-produced beverages. Cider market is also affected by the same trend and as a result, many microbreweries are emerging producing cider with a special technique. For example, craft ciders, handmade ciders produced by the special style are becoming a trend.

Efforts are being taken by the cider companies to invent an innovative product and an example of such is ice cider. Ice cider has been introduced in the market made by the fermenting frozen apple juice or frozen apples. The alcohol content of ice cider is above 7%, with no addition of sugar, alcohol or water.

Global Cider market: Opportunity

The market is extremely limited at present compared to the other markets such as the beer market. Still, the dry cider segment of the market is getting traction in the US market and is expected to grow in the future. Cider and beer are both carbonated and golden colored in general and cider can achieve 5% ABV with sweet, fruity flavor providing an excellent alternative to other alcoholic beverages. Currently Asian Pacific and Latin America present tremendous market opportunity owing to the increased interest in the cider as well as the increase in the number of small breweries.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from Cider industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments of the Cider. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report addresses the following doubts related to the Cider market: