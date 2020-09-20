Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market: Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2019-2025

The global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

https://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2639485&source=atm

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Roche

Abbott

Johnson & Johnson

Siemens Healthcare

Danaher

Ascensia

Bio-Rad Laboratories

BioMerieux

ARKRAY

Nova Biomedical

Trividia Health

Quidel

Accriva

OraSure Technologies

Helena Laboratories

A. Menarini Diagnostics

Abaxis (Zoetis)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Phamatech

Chembio Diagnostics

Trinity Biotech

ELITech Group

Response Biomedical

Princeton BioMeditech

Alfa Wassermann

Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Breakdown Data by Type

Blood Glucose Testing

Infectious Diseases Testing

Cardiac Markers Testing

Coagulation Testing

Pregnancy and Fertility Testing

Blood Gas/Electrolytes Testing

Urinalysis Testing

Others

Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Breakdown Data by Application

Clinics

Hospitals

Laboratory

Others



