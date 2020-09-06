Automotive Wheel Rims Market Extensive Growth Opportunities to Be Witnessed by 2019-2025

The global Automotive Wheel Rims market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Automotive Wheel Rims market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Automotive Wheel Rims market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). The market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions. Each segment of the Automotive Wheel Rims market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Segment by Type, the Automotive Wheel Rims market is segmented into
Carbon Fiber Wheel Rims
Steel Disc Wheel Rims
Alloy Wheel Rims
Segment by Application, the Automotive Wheel Rims market is segmented into
Two Wheelers
Cars
Heavy Vehicles
Buses
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Automotive Wheel Rims market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Automotive Wheel Rims market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Automotive Wheel Rims Market Share Analysis
Automotive Wheel Rims market competitive landscape provides details and data information by manufacturers. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on production capacity, price, revenue of Automotive Wheel Rims by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on production, revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue, and the production capacity, price, revenue generated in Automotive Wheel Rims business, the date to enter into the Automotive Wheel Rims market, Automotive Wheel Rims product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
CITIC Dicastal Co., Ltd.
ALCOA Wheels Inc.
BORBET GmbH
ENKEI Corporation
Ronal Group
CM Wheels
Maxion Wheels U.S.A. LLC
Uniwheels Group
Superior Industries Inc.
Azov-tech
K&K LLC
SKAD Ltd.
Accuride Corporation
Steel Strips Wheels Ltd.
Hitachi Metals, Ltd.
Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Wheel Co., Ltd.
Mangels Industrial SA
Mefro Wheels GmbH
Each market player encompassed in the Automotive Wheel Rims market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics.
