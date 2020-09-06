Sparkling Water Market Set to Surpass US$XX Million by the end of 2017 – 2025

“

In this report, the global Sparkling Water market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Sparkling Water market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Sparkling Water market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Sparkling Water market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.

The Sparkling Water market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the Sparkling Water market report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

key players in the carbonated drinks industry are transitioning their portfolio to include sparkling water which consequently acts as a major factor in the growth of the sparkling water market. The sparkling water market is slowly taking up the share of the soft drinks market, as sparkling water boasts of no-sugar and calorie-free tag yet presents itself as a unique bottled water drink for the consumers. The fact that the key players are also developing new strategies to promote and market their products as health drinks to enhance their health-conscious consumer base, is a strong growth indicator for the growth of the sparkling water market. The health-conscious consumers are looking for more healthy alternatives in the beverage market and sparkling water is currently leveraging itself as a healthy and refreshing option for consumers in the non-alcoholic beverage market. However, lack of consumer awareness in many regions and absence of distribution channels may slightly hinder the growth of the sparkling water market.

Sparkling Water Market: Regional Outlook

In North America, the sparkling water market is currently in the growth phase and experiencing exponential growth. Introduction and promotion of sparkling water by the key players are ultimately compelling the regional and local players to expand their portfolio to include sparkling water to cope up with the immense competition in the market. In Latin America, the giant beverage players are investing in the sparkling water market by acquisitions of major sparkling water brands, which denotes the consumer demand and immense market potential for sparkling water in this region. Europe is also in the growth phase in the sparkling water market and is coming up with innovations like the launch of equipment with CO² faucets, which is designed to convert regular water into sparkling water. In the Asia Pacific, rapid industrialization and rising disposable income have garnered attention for the sparkling water market and a significant growth is also expected from Japan in the forecast period. Consumer demand for innovative carbonated products coupled with a hot and arid climate is expected to boost the growth of the sparkling water market in the Middle East and Africa.

Sparkling Water Market: Key Players

Nestlé Waters North America

PepsiCo

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

DS Waters of America, Inc.

National Beverage Corp.

Talking Rain Beverage Co's

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Sparkling Water Market Segments

Sparkling Water Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2015 – 2016

Sparkling Water Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2025

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Sparkling Water Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Sparkling Water Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Sparkling Water Market includes:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Report Highlights:

Shifting Industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size recent industry trends

Key Competition landscape

Strategies for key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

The market report addresses the following queries related to the Sparkling Water market:

What is the estimated value of the global Sparkling Water market in 2020? Which region is expected to present a range of opportunities to market players in the Sparkling Water market after the COVID-19 pandemic? Which recent market trends are likely to accelerate the growth of the Sparkling Water market in the upcoming years? Which end-use industry is expected to hold the maximum market share in the Sparkling Water market? What are the recent mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in the Sparkling Water market?

The study objectives of Sparkling Water Market Report are:

To analyze and research the Sparkling Water market status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the Sparkling Water manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions Sparkling Water market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the Sparkling Water market.

